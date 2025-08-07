CLTFC defeats 5-time Liga MX Champions in League Cup finale

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Charlotte FC has scored in 20 straight matches across all competitions including 14 multi-goal performances

Bill Tuiloma scored his third goal of the season in all competitions; Liel Abada's assist was his second goal contribution in as many games

Tyger Smalls scored his second career goal for the Crown

Homegrown defender Jack Neeley made his Leagues Cup debut becoming the first Academy product to feature in the competition

Jahlane Forbes made his CLTFC debut; he's played 23 times for Crown Legacy FC

Charlotte FC ends their Leagues Cup 2025 and will return to MLS play on Sunday at FC Cincinnati

The Crown currently sit 7th in the Eastern Conference table with nine matches to play. CLTFC is five points clear of the playoff line Match Info: Leagues Cup 2025 - Match 3

Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC

Attendance: 18,877

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham, Marshall-Rutty, Privett, Tuiloma, Byrne, Westwood, Petkovic, Cambridge, Toklomati, Smalls

Substitutions: Abada (46'), Scardina (71'), Neeley (71'), Forbes (78'), Bronico (85')

CF Monterrey Starting XI: Cardenas, Guzman, Moreno, Sanchez, Aguirre, Torres, Fimbres, Arteaga, Rodriguez, Moxica, Ocampos

Substitutions: Leone (46'), Canales (60'), Valenzuela (73'), Chavez (86')

Goals:

57' - CLT - Tuiloma (Assist: Abada)

60' - CLT - Smalls (Assist: Cambridge, Westwood)

Discipline:

26' - CLT - Byrne (Yellow)

58' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)

58' - MTY - Moreno (Yellow)

75' - MTY - Valenzuela (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.