CLTFC defeats 5-time Liga MX Champions in League Cup finale
August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Charlotte FC has scored in 20 straight matches across all competitions including 14 multi-goal performances
Bill Tuiloma scored his third goal of the season in all competitions; Liel Abada's assist was his second goal contribution in as many games
Tyger Smalls scored his second career goal for the Crown
Homegrown defender Jack Neeley made his Leagues Cup debut becoming the first Academy product to feature in the competition
Jahlane Forbes made his CLTFC debut; he's played 23 times for Crown Legacy FC
Charlotte FC ends their Leagues Cup 2025 and will return to MLS play on Sunday at FC Cincinnati
The Crown currently sit 7th in the Eastern Conference table with nine matches to play. CLTFC is five points clear of the playoff line Match Info: Leagues Cup 2025 - Match 3
Location: Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte, NC
Attendance: 18,877
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham, Marshall-Rutty, Privett, Tuiloma, Byrne, Westwood, Petkovic, Cambridge, Toklomati, Smalls
Substitutions: Abada (46'), Scardina (71'), Neeley (71'), Forbes (78'), Bronico (85')
CF Monterrey Starting XI: Cardenas, Guzman, Moreno, Sanchez, Aguirre, Torres, Fimbres, Arteaga, Rodriguez, Moxica, Ocampos
Substitutions: Leone (46'), Canales (60'), Valenzuela (73'), Chavez (86')
Goals:
57' - CLT - Tuiloma (Assist: Abada)
60' - CLT - Smalls (Assist: Cambridge, Westwood)
Discipline:
26' - CLT - Byrne (Yellow)
58' - CLT - Westwood (Yellow)
58' - MTY - Moreno (Yellow)
75' - MTY - Valenzuela (Yellow)
