International Duty Roundup: Six Academy Players on National Team Duty in July
August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health was well represented on the international stage during July, with six players called up by their respective national teams.
Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!
Luis Moringale - Puerto Rico U-16 National Team
Luis Moringale was called up by Puerto Rico's U-16 side for a training camp that took place at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla. from July 22 to 23. The camp served as part of the team's preparations for the U-17 World Cup qualifiers taking place in February 2026.
Diego Lagos - Honduras U-21 National Team
Diego Lagos partook in a training camp with Honduras' U-21 national team which was held from July 27 to 30 in the city of Siguatepeque, Honduras.
Sean Gormley - Peru U-17 National Team
Sean Gormley traveled to Lima, Peru for a training camp with Peru's U-17 side from July 20 through 31.
Manuel Yarur - Chile U-13 National Team
Manuel Yarur received his first call-up from Chile's U-13 national team. Our Academy player travelled to Chile, where the team carried out a training camp at Complejo Deportivo Quilín.
Luciano Peña - Peru U-15 National Team
Luciano Peña also travelled to Lima, Peru for a domestic training camp, but with the country's U-15 side. Peña and Chle's U-15 team carried out a training camp from July 7 to 26.
Mohamed Jamhour - Nicaragua U-15 National Team
Mohammed Jamhour was called up by Nicaragua's U-15 national team for a training camp and for the team's participation at the 2025 Concacaf Boys' U-15 Champiionship.
Jamhour and Nicaragua are currently competing in the tournament, with the team in League A's Group A alongside Mexico, Panama, Honduras and El Salvador,
For additional coverage of our teams and players, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.
Major League Soccer Stories from August 7, 2025
- Colorado Rapids Complete Record Trade of Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic to Toronto FC - Colorado Rapids
- Toronto FC Acquire Attacking Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic as Designated Player - Toronto FC
- International Duty Roundup: Six Academy Players on National Team Duty in July - Inter Miami CF
- Revolution Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Austin FC - New England Revolution
- Austin FC Acquires $225,000 in General Allocation Money from New England - Austin FC
- Sporting KC Waives Dany Rosero - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Portland Timbers - Toronto FC
- Timbers Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Acquire Defensive Midfielder Ronaldo Vieira - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Add Andrés Dávila to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule - MLS
- Hassoun Camara to be Inducted Onto the Wall of Fame Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Verizon Announces Columbus Crew Partnership and Veteran Debt Relief Initiative - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defeats Club Tijuana 2-1 on Wednesday, Securing Spot in Knockout Rounds of Leagues Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Draw 1-1 with Club AmÉrica at Q2 Stadium in Final Phase One Match of Leagues Cup 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Phase One of 2025 Leagues Cup with 1-0 Victory over Querétaro; Ojeda Scores Fourth Goal in as Many Games - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Falls to Atlético de San Luis - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- International Duty Roundup: Six Academy Players on National Team Duty in July
- Inter Miami CF Clinches Leagues Cup Quarterfinals Berth with Win over Pumas UNAM
- Inter Miami CF Advances; Secure Your Seat for the 2025 Leagues Cup Quarterfinals
- Legends of FC Barcelona, Real Madrid to Face off at Chase Stadium on September 13
- Inter Miami CF Closes out Leagues Cup Phase One Hosting Pumas UNAM