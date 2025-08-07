International Duty Roundup: Six Academy Players on National Team Duty in July

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health was well represented on the international stage during July, with six players called up by their respective national teams.

Let's take a look at our Academy's players summoned for international duty!

Luis Moringale - Puerto Rico U-16 National Team

Luis Moringale was called up by Puerto Rico's U-16 side for a training camp that took place at Stetson University in DeLand, Fla. from July 22 to 23. The camp served as part of the team's preparations for the U-17 World Cup qualifiers taking place in February 2026.

Diego Lagos - Honduras U-21 National Team

Diego Lagos partook in a training camp with Honduras' U-21 national team which was held from July 27 to 30 in the city of Siguatepeque, Honduras.

Sean Gormley - Peru U-17 National Team

Sean Gormley traveled to Lima, Peru for a training camp with Peru's U-17 side from July 20 through 31.

Manuel Yarur - Chile U-13 National Team

Manuel Yarur received his first call-up from Chile's U-13 national team. Our Academy player travelled to Chile, where the team carried out a training camp at Complejo Deportivo Quilín.

Luciano Peña - Peru U-15 National Team

Luciano Peña also travelled to Lima, Peru for a domestic training camp, but with the country's U-15 side. Peña and Chle's U-15 team carried out a training camp from July 7 to 26.

Mohamed Jamhour - Nicaragua U-15 National Team

Mohammed Jamhour was called up by Nicaragua's U-15 national team for a training camp and for the team's participation at the 2025 Concacaf Boys' U-15 Champiionship.

Jamhour and Nicaragua are currently competing in the tournament, with the team in League A's Group A alongside Mexico, Panama, Honduras and El Salvador,

For additional coverage of our teams and players, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy.







