Verizon Announces Columbus Crew Partnership and Veteran Debt Relief Initiative

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS, OH - Verizon is bringing the power of cutting-edge technology to Columbus soccer fans through a new partnership with the Columbus Crew, while simultaneously launching a major community impact initiative to eliminate veteran debt across Central Ohio.

The partnership will deliver enhanced 5G Ultra Wideband coverage and exclusive fan experiences at Crew matches, ensuring supporters can seamlessly connect and share the moments that make each game unforgettable. As part of this collaboration, Verizon is committing $2 million in veteran debt relief in Central Ohio over the next two years. For the remainder of this season, an initial $500,000 donation, then $100,000 for every win or draw for the rest of the year, up to the total of $1 million. Next season will see another $1 million in veteran debt relief.

"The Crew and their supporters need the best network experience possible to handle the amount of attention this franchise is receiving," said Andy Brady, President of Verizon's Great Lakes Market. "The Columbus area is seeing substantial growth that requires the best 5G Ultra Wideband coverage to help everyone connect and share the moments that make Crew matches an incredible experience."

Fans will soon notice "Crew Days at Verizon" beginning at local stores along with matchday promotions. New in-venue promotions, perks, and offers will also be available at Crew matches through Verizon's MyAccess on the My Verizon app.

The partnership will deliver exclusive fan experiences including Verizon Seat Upgrades, where two fans per match will be upgraded to Scott's Pitchside seats with video board and PA recognition. Verizon Express Lanes at concession areas will help fans get back to the action faster, while also streamlining the Team Shop experience with frictionless checkout areas.

"We're proud to partner with Verizon, a company that shares our commitment to both innovation and excellence," said Haslam Sports Group Chief of Strategy and Development & Crew President of Business Operations Josh Glessing. "Through this Verizon partnership, we will collaborate and advance two of our shared goals -- enhancing our fans' matchday experience with cutting-edge technology and supporting Columbus community members who make it such a special place to call home."

Supporting Ohio Veterans

Verizon's veteran debt relief initiative, delivered through its partnership with ForgiveCo., will provide immediate impact for veterans facing medical debt burdens. The initial $500,000 commitment, combined with performance-based contributions throughout the Crew season, ensures ongoing support for Central Ohio's veteran community.

"Supporting our veterans is a responsibility Verizon takes seriously," said Brady. "These are the people who have sacrificed for all of us, and we're committed to making a real difference for veterans across Ohio who have given so much to our communities."

This effort is part of a broader $22 million debt relief program across the Great Lakes region in 2025 and 2026. In 2024, Verizon successfully relieved more than $4 million in debt for over 4,800 veterans.

Veterans receiving this debt relief will be contacted directly by ForgiveCo., which identifies and handles the clearing of debt for veterans in need. There is no enrollment process for eligibility.

