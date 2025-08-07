Earthquakes Acquire Defensive Midfielder Ronaldo Vieira

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired defensive midfielder Ronaldo Vieira from Italy's UC Sampdoria and signed him to a contract through the 2026 Major League Soccer season with options for 2027 and 2028. Vieira will occupy an international spot on the Earthquakes' roster, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"We welcome Rony to San Jose and look forward to working with him," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena.

Vieira, 27, played in 21 games across all competitions with 12 starts this past season, recording an assist from a mainly defensive role. He made 118 appearances across all Italian competitions with 77 in Serie A and the remainder of league matches in Serie B, primarily for Sampdoria (2018-25), in addition to brief loan spells at Torino FC (2022-23) and Hellas Verona (2020-21).

"I'm very excited to be coming to San Jose and play in front of the Earthquakes fans," said Vieira. "I describe myself as a ball-winner-a guy who breaks the other team's attack and then just give it to the guys who can go and get the goals. I think we can make that final push into the playoffs."

Vieira started his pro career with England's Leeds United (2016-18), making 71 appearances with 54 starts across all competitions. He earned the club's Young Player of the Year award in 2017.

Vieira was born in Guinea-Bissau but grew up in Portugal, where he came up in the CB Portimão and SL Benfica academies. He then moved to England and finished his youth career at Leeds United's academy. Vieira represented England as a youth international, earning a combined 16 caps at the Under-20 and U-21 levels, scoring one goal.

Ronaldo Vieira

Nickname: "Rony"

Position: Defensive Midfielder

Height: 5-10

Weight: 154 lbs.

Born: July 19, 1998 (age 27)

Place of Birth: Bissau, Guinea-Bissau

Preferred Foot: Right

Previous Club: UC Sampdoria

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire M Ronaldo Vieira from Italy's UC Sampdoria and sign him to a contract through the 2026 MLS season with options for 2027 and 2028, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate (ITC).







Major League Soccer Stories from August 7, 2025

