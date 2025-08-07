Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Major League Soccer today announced the schedule for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs and 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Decision Day 2025 (Saturday, October 18)

Playoff implications are on the line with all 30 clubs in action on MLS' final regular season matchday. Eastern Conference matches will start at 6 p.m. ET, while Western Conference games begin at 9 p.m. ET.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card Matches (Wednesday, October 22)

The Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Wild Card matches will feature a single-game elimination match in each conference between the No. 8 and No. 9 seed, which will be hosted by the higher seed and played on Wednesday, October 22. The winners will advance to the Round One Best-of-3 Series to face their respective conferences' No. 1 seeds.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Round One Best-of-3 Series (Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9)

The top seven teams from each conference will automatically qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, followed by the respective winners of the Wild Card matches. All 16 teams participating in Round One will play at least one home playoff game in the series. Each series will see the higher seed host the first game, the lower seed host the second game, before returning, if necessary, to the higher seed's venue for the pivotal final game.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Semifinals (Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23)

Following the excitement of the Best-of-3 Series, the single-elimination win-or-go-home Conference Semifinals will be contested on Saturday, November 22 and Sunday, November 23. MLS regular season play is key as each of the four matches are hosted by the team with the better regular-season record.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Conference Finals (Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30)

A berth to 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi is up for grabs on Saturday, November 29 and Sunday, November 30 as the Eastern and Western Conference Finals will determine who competes for 2025 MLS Cup.

2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi (Saturday, December 6)

The postseason culminates with 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi. Hosting rights will be awarded to the finalist with the better regular-season record.

Every Postseason Game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Fans in over 100 countries around the world can watch every match of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs as well as 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. All matches will feature commentary in English and Spanish, and fans in the U.S. and Canada will also have the option to select their home team's radio for broadcast audio on the Apple TV app where available. MLS Season Pass is available through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.

Select playoff games, including MLS Cup presented by Audi, will also be available through FOX Sports in the U.S. and TSN and RDS in Canada.

The complete Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket and broadcast details will be announced once finalized.

Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule

Round Dates

Decision Day Saturday, October 18

Wild Card Wednesday, October 22

Round One Best-of-3 Series Friday, October 24 - Sunday, November 9

Conference Semifinals Saturday, November 22 - Sunday, November 23

Conference Finals Saturday, November 29 - Sunday, November 30

