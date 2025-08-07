Timbers Draw 1-1 with Club AmÉrica at Q2 Stadium in Final Phase One Match of Leagues Cup 2025

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

AUSTIN, Texas - In their final Phase One match of Leagues Cup 2025, the Portland Timbers drew 1-1 with Liga MX's Club América at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas on Wednesday night. Portland struck first with a seventh minute goal from Ariel Lassiter, but América scored the equalizer in the second half to share points. The Timbers dropped the extra point in the penalty-kick shootout at the end of regulation and will await tomorrow's Leagues Cup results to determine their fate in the tournament.

Cup Campaign

With tonight's 1-1 draw, the Timbers finished Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 with an unbeaten mark of 2-0-1 (7 pts) and a plus-five goal difference. Notably, Portland only allowed one goal in Phase One, which is tied for fewest in the tournament with the New York Red Bulls, who still have one game left to play. The Timbers await Thursday's Leagues Cup results to determine whether they will advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament. The top four MLS teams and top four Liga MX sides advance to the quarterfinals. The champion and the second and third-place finishers qualify for the Concacaf Champions League and have an opportunity to earn a spot in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Ariel Lassiter (David Da Costa), 7th minute: In the final third of the pitch, David Da Costa skillfully curled a through ball around the defense with the outside of his boot. Ariel Lassiter got on the end of the play and chipped it past América's goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

AME - Ramón Juárez (Brian Rodríguez) 53rd minute: Brian Rodríguez delivered an in-swinging corner kick to the near post for Club América. Ramón Juárez met the ball in the air and flicked it with his head into the far corner of the goal.

Notes

With tonight's draw, the Timbers await Thursday's Leagues Cup results to determine their fate in the tournament.

Portland has advanced from the first round of Leagues Cup in both prior tournament appearances (2023, 2024).

The Timbers finished Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 with an unbeaten mark of 2-0-1 (7 pts).

Portland participated in its first penalty-kick shootout since 2021 MLS Cup.

The Timbers conceded their first goal of the tournament after keeping their opponents scoreless through the first two matches.

Portland's one goal allowed is tied for fewest in the tournament with the New York Red Bulls, who still have one game left to play.

Ariel Lassiter scored his second goal of Leagues Cup 2025.

Lassiter is the first player to score multiple goals for Portland in this year's edition of Leagues Cup.

David Da Costa tallied his second goal contribution, an assist, in his second appearance of the tournament (1G, 1A).

It marked Da Costa's team leading ninth assist and 14th goal contribution (5G, 9A) across all competitions this year.

Antony made his first appearance since June 13 as a second-half substitute.

Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau made five saves in the match.

Cristhian Paredes appeared against his former club as a second-half substitute.

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will resume regular season play as they take on FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, August 9. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers vs. Club América. - Leagues Cup 2025 - Phase One

August 6, 2025 - Q2 Stadium (Austin, Texas)

Goals by Half 1 2 F PKs

Portland Timbers 1 0 1 (3)

Club América 0 1 1 (5)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Lassiter (Da Costa), 7

AME: Juárez (Rodríguez), 53

Shootout Summary:

1 AME: Rodríguez - Goal

1 POR: Paredes - Goal

2 AME: Zendejas - Goal

2 POR: K. Miller - Miss

3 AME: Reyes - Goal

3 POR: Antony - Goal

4 AME: Aguirre - Goal

4 POR: Guerra - Goal

5 AME: Martin - Goal

Misconduct Summary:

AME: Rodríguez (caution), 25

POR: Fory (caution), 48

AME: Sánchez (caution), 50

POR: Fory (caution, ejection), 51

AME: Zendejas (caution), 87

POR: Crépeau (caution), 87

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Mosquera, D Surman, D Zuparic, D Fory, D Smith (Guerra, 90+7), M Chara Š (Paredes, 67), M Ortiz, F Da Costa (Antony, 54), F Mora (Kelsy, 55), F Lassiter (K. Miller, 67)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, GK Pantemis, D McGraw, D E. Miller, M Fernandez

TOTAL SHOTS: 6 (Antony, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Da Costa, Lassiter, 1); FOULS: 10 (Fory, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5, SAVES: 5

AME: GK Cota, D Orquin, D Cáceres (Reyes, 82), D Juárez, M Espinoza, M Gutiérrez (Violante, 82), M Cervantes, M Sánchez (Martin, 68), F Dávila (Zendejas, 46), F Zúñiga (Aguirre, 46), F Rodríguez

Substitutes Not Used: GK Bedolla, GK Malagón, D Borja, D Vázquez, M Álvarez, M Dos Santos, M Fidalgo

TOTAL SHOTS: 20 (Rodríguez, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (six players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Zendejas, 3); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 0

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Jose da Silva

Fourth Official: Juan Perez

Attendance: 9,796







