Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Portland Timbers

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) from Portland Timbers in exchange for a 2025 International Roster Slot.

