Colorado Rapids Complete Record Trade of Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic to Toronto FC
August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today that the club has acquired $8 million from Toronto FC in exchange for midfielder Djordje Mihailovic in a cash-for-player trade, marking the largest outgoing deal in club history. As part of the agreement, the Rapids retain a sell-on percentage and may receive additional compensation based on performance incentives. The trade is conditional on the result of medical test for Mihailovic.
"Djordje made a meaningful impact during his time in Colorado, and while we're disappointed to see him go, especially at this stage in the season, we wish him well in the next chapter of his career," said Colorado Rapids President Pádraig Smith. "Our ambition is to build a championship contender, and we're committed to turning Djordje's departure into an opportunity to further strengthen the roster as we continue our quest to bring an MLS Cup back to Colorado."
Mihailovic joined the Rapids from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar ahead of the 2024 season. He made 63 appearances across all competitions, recording 23 goals and 18 assists in MLS regular season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Concacaf Champions Cup, and Leagues Cup play.
"I want to thank everyone at the Colorado Rapids for everything they've done for me over the past year. This club brought me back from Europe and supported me in my dream of representing the United States in the Olympics," said Mihailovic. "Most recently, I asked for a move to Toronto for personal reasons, and I deeply appreciate the professionalism and understanding the Rapids showed in facilitating this transfer. I'm grateful to everyone I've met here; teammates, coaches, staff, and fans, and I'll always carry those positive memories with me."
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids acquire $8 million from Toronto FC in exchange for midfielder Djordje Mihailovic in a cash-for-player trade on August 7, 2025.
