Toronto FC Acquire Attacking Midfielder Djordje Mihailovic as Designated Player

Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired attacking midfielder Djordje Mihailovic in a cash-for-player trade from Colorado Rapids, in exchange for $8 million and up to $1 million in conditional cash if certain performance-based metrics are met. Colorado Rapids will also retain a sell-on percentage if the player is traded or transferred. Mihailovic joins TFC as a Designated Player and has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract through the end of 2028 with a club option for 2029. He will be added to the roster pending the receipt of the International Transfer Certificate (ITC), medicals and work permit.

The 26-year-old has registered 48 goals and 63 assists in 243 games played during his professional career while featuring for Chicago Fire, CF Montréal, AZ Alkmaar of the Dutch Eredivisie, and the Colorado Rapids.

"We are thrilled to welcome Djordje and his family to Toronto at this important time in our club's evolution. The signing of Djordje is a landmark moment, not just for our team, but for our fans, as the clearest symbol of our ownership's intention and commitment to winning," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "As we determined the best strategy to approach our team's transformation, we identified Djordje as the perfect foundational piece for our club, as one of the most prolific chance creators in MLS. Djordje's ability to deliver high-level output week in and week out is widely understood, but his winning mentality and desire to elevate TFC were key factors in securing him as our new number 10."

"We communicated our vision for the club moving forward, and Djordje expressed his excitement in embracing the responsibility as the focal point of our new project," Hernandez continued. "We know Djordje is only beginning to enter his prime and will be a key piece of our franchise for many years to come. Our supporters deserve big moments like these, and everyone at our club understands that this is just the beginning. We look forward to starting our journey with Djordje and achieving new heights together."

Mihailovic most recently featured for the Colorado Rapids, where he registered 23 goals and 22 assists through 63 appearances in all competitions since joining the club as a Designated Player on January 8, 2024. In his first season with the Rapids, the playmaker set a club record for most goal contributions in a single season in Rapids history by tallying 11 goals and 14 assists in Major League Soccer regular season action. During the 2025 season with Colorado Rapids, the Jacksonville, Florida native totalled nine goals and seven assists in MLS regular season action. The American midfielder recently became the fastest player in Rapids history to produce 41 MLS goal contributions, surpassing Mark Chung (38) who held the club record for most contributions by any Rapids player in their first two seasons with the club.

"When I first joined the league, Toronto was a powerhouse, and I could tell it was one of the best teams in MLS. I know the history and potential of this club and where it can go. The way the fans and the entire city rally behind the team is special. I am excited to join Toronto FC," said Mihailovic. "After speaking with Jason and Robin, I can sense the ambition from the entire organization to get back to the top of the league, and their vision for this project truly excites me. I am happy to be a part of an environment like this."

Prior to returning to MLS, Mihailovic played for AZ Alkmaar of the Eredivisie (Netherlands, First Division) for two seasons (2022/2023, 2023/2024), where he registered two goals and two assists through 36 matches across all competitions.

Along with other stops in his MLS career, Mihailovic spent two seasons (2021, 2022) with CF Montréal, where he notched 16 goals and 24 assists across 68 games in all competitions. During the 2021 season, he registered 16 assists, setting a new club record and surpassing Ignacio Piatti's record established in 2018 (13 assists). In the same year, the midfielder helped CF Montréal win the 2021 Canadian Championship and played a key role in the club's run to the quarterfinals of the 2022 Concacaf Champions League.

The midfielder began his career with the Chicago Fire Academy at the age of 15. He played across multiple age groups, including the U-16 and U-18 teams, where he totalled 41 goals in 66 matches with the Academy. He came through the youth ranks before signing as a Homegrown Player with the Chicago Fire's First Team in January 2017, becoming the ninth Homegrown Player signing in club history. Mihailovic made his professional debut for the Fire on March 11, 2017, against Real Salt Lake, and scored his first professional goal in a 4-1 victory against San Jose Earthquakes on September 27. During four seasons (2017-2020) with Chicago, Mihailovic featured in 76 games, including 45 starts, and registered seven goals and 15 assists across all competitions.

Internationally, Mihailovic has earned 11 caps with the United States Men's National Team (USMNT) and has represented the U.S. in two Concacaf Gold Cup (2019 and 2023) tournaments. In 2024, the midfielder was named to the U.S. Men's Olympic Team roster for the 2024 Olympic Games where he registered two goals and an assist in four appearances for the U.S. in Paris, France. Mihailovic made his senior team debut and recorded his first goal with the USMNT in a friendly match against Panama on January 27, 2019.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquires U.S. international midfielder Djordje Mihailovic in a cash-for-player trade from Colorado Rapids, in exchange for $8 million and conditional performance-based incentives. Mihailovic joins TFC as a Designated Player and signs a three-and-a-half-year contract through the end of 2028 with a club option for 2029.

DJORDJE MIHAILOVIC - #10

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10"

Weight: 153 lbs.

Born: November 10, 1998 (Age - 26)

Birthplace: Jacksonville, Florida

Nationality: American

Previous Club: Colorado Rapids

Pronunciation: Jor-gee Me-Hi-Lo-Vich







