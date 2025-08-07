Sporting KC Waives Dany Rosero

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City announced today that the club has waived center back Dany Rosero.

Rosero, 31, played 68 competitive matches for Sporting after arriving from Colombian side Atletico Junior in early 2023. He bagged seven goals for the club in all competitions, including four goals in 54 MLS regular season appearances.

Rosero helped Sporting advance to the 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs, reach the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final and qualify for the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

With today's roster move, Sporting now has 25 players under MLS contracts entering the final two months of the 2025 regular season.

Sporting KC Roster (as of Aug. 7, 2025)

Goalkeepers (3): Jack Kortkamp, John Pulskamp, Ryan Schewe

Defenders (9): Andrew Brody, Joaquin Fernandez, Ian James, Tim Leibold, Jansen Miller, Alan Montes, Logan Ndenbe, Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder

Midfielders (7): Jacob Bartlett, Zorhan Bassong, Jake Davis, Manu Garcia, Nemanja Radoja, Memo Rodriguez, Erik Thommy

Forwards (6): Stephen Afrifa, Dejan Joveljic, Santiago Munoz, Daniel Salloi, Shapi Suleymanov, Mason Toye

Sporting returns to Children's Mercy Park on Saturday to host Western Conference leaders San Diego FC at 7:45 p.m. CT. Tickets are available at SeatGeek.com with live coverage on FS1, FOX Deportes, MLS Season Pass via Apple TV and Sports Radio 810 WHB.

