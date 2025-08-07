Timbers Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Toronto.

Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC in exchange for $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).







