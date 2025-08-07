Timbers Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC
August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers have acquired a 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC, the club announced today. In exchange, Portland traded $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) to Toronto.
Transaction: Portland Timbers acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC in exchange for $175,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM).
Check out the Portland Timbers Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 7, 2025
- Sporting KC Waives Dany Rosero - Sporting Kansas City
- Toronto FC Acquire $175,000 in General Allocation Money from Portland Timbers - Toronto FC
- Timbers Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Acquire Defensive Midfielder Ronaldo Vieira - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Cincinnati Add Andrés Dávila to Roster Via Short-Term Agreement - FC Cincinnati
- Major League Soccer Announces Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs Schedule - MLS
- Hassoun Camara to be Inducted Onto the Wall of Fame Saturday at Stade Saputo - Club de Foot Montreal
- Verizon Announces Columbus Crew Partnership and Veteran Debt Relief Initiative - Columbus Crew SC
- Sounders FC Defeats Club Tijuana 2-1 on Wednesday, Securing Spot in Knockout Rounds of Leagues Cup 2025 - Seattle Sounders FC
- Timbers Draw 1-1 with Club AmÉrica at Q2 Stadium in Final Phase One Match of Leagues Cup 2025 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Concludes Phase One of 2025 Leagues Cup with 1-0 Victory over Querétaro; Ojeda Scores Fourth Goal in as Many Games - Real Salt Lake
- Minnesota United Falls to Atlético de San Luis - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Acquire 2025 International Roster Slot from Toronto FC
- Timbers Draw 1-1 with Club AmÉrica at Q2 Stadium in Final Phase One Match of Leagues Cup 2025
- Timbers Earn Back-To-Back Leagues Cup Shutout Wins with 1-0 Victory Over QuerÉtaro F.C. at Providence Park
- Timbers Open Leagues Cup 2025 with 4-0 Victory over Atlético de San Luis at Providence Park
- Timbers Announce Leagues Cup 2025 Roster