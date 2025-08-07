Sounders FC Defeats Club Tijuana 2-1 on Wednesday, Securing Spot in Knockout Rounds of Leagues Cup 2025

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sounders FC forward Osaze De Rosario

SEATTLE, WASH. - Osaze De Rosario and Danny Musovski scored goals as Sounders FC (3-0-0, 9 points) defeated Club Tijuana (1-2-0, 3 points) 2-1 on Wednesday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. With the win, Sounders FC finishes Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 atop the MLS table, as the only team in the competition across both leagues to win all three Phase One matches in regulation. The Rave Green now advance to the Knockout Rounds and await their quarterfinal opponent following the conclusion of Thursday night's remaining Phase One matches. Brian Schmetzer's side now returns to MLS play with a road match at LA Galaxy on Sunday, August 10 at Dignity Health Sports Park (7:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

With the result, Sounders FC finishes Phase One of Leagues Cup 2025 play atop the MLS table with nine points (3-0-0) and now advances to the Knockout Rounds. The Rave Green await their quarterfinal opponent following the conclusion of Thursday night's remaining Phase One matches.

Seattle is the only team in the tournament, MLS or Liga MX, to win all three of its Phase One matches in regulation.

In all competitions, Seattle still has only lost one match in 2025 at Lumen Field against North American opponents. The Rave Green's overall record on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch is now 11-1-5 in North American play (MLS, Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup).

Seattle is now 8-5-0 all-time in Leagues Cup play.

Sounders FC is unbeaten in nine matches (6-0-3) since the conclusion of its FIFA Club World Cup run in June. The Rave Green have scored 22 goals in their past seven matches, a club scoring record over a seven-match span.

Seattle's all-time record against Liga MX opponents moves to 12-12-5 in competitive play, accounting for both Leagues Cup and Concacaf Champions Cup action.

Osaze De Rosario's goal in the 56th minute was his third in all competitions this year and second in Leagues Cup action, also scoring against Cruz Azul on July 31.

Ryan Kent assisted De Rosario's goal, his sixth in all competitions this year and second of the tournament, also assisting De Rosario's goal against Cruz Azul.

Danny Musovski's goal in the 87th minute was his 10th of the season in all competitions, second on the team.

Cristian Roldan provided the assist on Musovski's goal, his team-leading 10th in all competitions. It is also his 67th all-competition assist since joining the club in 2015, second in team history.

This marked the first competitive match between Sounders FC and Club Tijuana. The two sides previously played a friendly in 2015, which resulted in a 2-2 draw.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 2 - Club Tijuana 1

Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Ekaterina Koroleva

Assistants: Felisha Mariscal, Shirley Perello

Fourth Official: Marianela Araya

VAR: Francia González

Attendance: 17,949

Weather: 65 degrees and mostly clear

SCORING SUMMARY

TIJ - Kevin Castañeda (Domingo Blanco) 45'+4'

SEA - Osaze De Rosario (Ryan Kent) 56'

SEA - Danny Musovski (Cristian Roldan) 87'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TIJ - Domingo Blanco (caution) 37'

SEA - Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (caution) 45'+7'

SEA - Alex Roldan (caution) 72'

TIJ - Aaron Mejía (caution) 77'

TIJ - Josué Reyes (caution) 83'

TIJ - Jesus Vega (caution) 85'

TIJ - Alejandro Gómez (caution) 87'

TIJ - Ramiro Franco (ejection) 90'+4'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Alex Roldan 65'), Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen, Reed Baker-Whiting; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan - Captain; Jesús Ferreira (Kim Kee-hee 90'), Albert Rusnák (Paul Rothrock 64'), Ryan Kent (Pedro de la Vega 80'); Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski 80')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Jacob Castro, Cody Baker, Nouhou, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, Snyder Brunell

Total shots: 26

Shots on goal: 10

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 10

Saves: 4

Club Tijuana - Sebastian Hernandez; Jesus Vega, Josué Reyes, Ramiro Franco, Aaron Mejía (Unai Bilbao 78'); Domingo Blanco, Frank Boya, Joe Corona (Alejandro Gómez 64'), Kevin Castañeda; Leonardo Vargas (Shamar Nicholson 63'), Adonis Preciado (Gilberto Mora 64')

Substitutes not used: Antonio Rodríguez, José Castro, Vitor Ferreira, Iván Tona, Ramiro Árciga, David Osuna, Pablo Ortiz, Joban González

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 17

Offside: 3

Corner-kicks: 0

Saves: 8

