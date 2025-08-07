Navarro, Maxsø Score, Young Players Stand out in Leagues Cup Result with Cruz Azul

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Big Picture

Rafael Navarro scored the opening goal in the third minute of tonight's match, his fourth in the tournament's history after netting twice in 2024 and once earlier in 2025.

The forward extended his club lead to 11 goals across all competitions.

Andreas Maxsø scored the second goal of the match in the 41st minute, his first in Leagues Cup.

Sydney Wathuta recorded the assist on the opening goal, his first in both Leagues Cup and with the first team, in his club debut.

He earned his first start after being called up on a short-term agreement earlier today.

Cole Bassett delivered the assist on the second goal of the match, his first in Leagues Cup.

Noah Cobb made his club debut, earning his first start and appearance with the club since joining on loan last month.

Alex Harris made his first start for the club after making his Leagues Cup debut last week against Club Tijuana.

Nicolas Hansen made his Leagues Cup debut.

Final Score at Regulation

CAZ - 2 (Willer Ditta 43', Ignacio Rivero 78')

COL - 2 (Rafael Navarro 3', Andreas Maxsø 41')

Penalty Kick Shootout

CAZ - 5 (Érik Lira, Mateusz Bogusz, José Paradela, Gonzalo Piovi, Carlos Rodríguez)

COL - 4 (Darren Yapi, Alex Harris, Sydney Wathuta, Sam Bassett)

Starting XI

Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Keegan Rosenberry 46'), Andreas Maxsø (Ian Murphy 46'), Rafael Navarro (Darren Yapi 59'), Wayne Frederick, Alex Harris, Sam Bassett, Cole Bassett (Oliver Larraz 46'), Sydney Wathuta, Noah Cobb, Jackson Travis (Sam Vines 46')

Substitutes

Zack Steffen, Calvin Harris, Daouda Amadou, Ali Fadal







