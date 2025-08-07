Austin FC Acquires $225,000 in General Allocation Money from New England

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a trade with New England Revolution. Austin received $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $125,000 in 2026 GAM in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.