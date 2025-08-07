Austin FC Acquires $225,000 in General Allocation Money from New England
August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Austin FC News Release
Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced today that the Club agreed to a trade with New England Revolution. Austin received $100,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $125,000 in 2026 GAM in exchange for a 2025 international roster slot.
