Hassoun Camara to be Inducted Onto the Wall of Fame Saturday at Stade Saputo

August 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced on Thursday that former player, and current Director, Strategic Communications, Hassoun Camara will be inducted on the Wall of Fame on Saturday, August 9 during the Club's match against Atlanta United, presented by Evangelista Sports. A special ceremony will be held on the pitch at halftime.

Seventh player on the Wall

The Wall of Fame is a permanent space at Stade Saputo on which are inscribed the names of players who have made a significant contribution to the Club's history, both with the team and throughout the leagues in which the Bleu-blanc-noir played.

The selection criteria include: Having played a minimum of 100 games in the Montreal uniform, having retired as a player for at least five years, having won an individual or collective honour and having played a debut game for the Club at least 10 years ago.

The players who have already been inducted onto the Wall of Fame are defenders Gabriel Gervais and Nevio Pizzolitto in 2018, goalkeeper Greg Sutton in 2019 and midfielders Mauro Biello in 2022, Patrice Bernier in 2023 and Nacho Piatti in 2024.

Evangelista Sports, a long-time Club partner rooted in Montreal's soccer culture, will be the presenting partner of this new edition of the Wall of Fame as well as different initiatives surrounding Hassoun's induction.

Hassoun Camara: Montrealer at heart

Born in Noisy-le-Sec, France, Camara conquered the hearts of Montreal fans from 2011 to 2017. The defender who began his career at Olympique de Marseille in 2006 then played two seasons for SC Bastia, joined the Bleu-blanc-noir on February 7, 2011, as the Club was entering its final NASL season. Camara was one of the rare players who made the jump from NASL to MLS.

For the next six seasons, Camara became a pillar of the squad. The defender played a total of 156 regular season games (134 in MLS, 22 in NASL), seven MLS Cup playoff games, 14 TELUS Canadian Championship games and nine Concacaf Champions Cup games.

On May 29, 2013, Camara won his first trophy with the Club in iconic fashion. During the return leg of the 2013 Canadian Championship final against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at BC Place, Camara's 84th-minute equalizer allowed the Montrealers to win the Voyageurs' Cup on away goals.

In addition to the 2013 Canadian Championship, Camara helped CF Montréal win the 2014 Canadian Championship and played an important role in reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup final in 2015 and the Eastern Conference finals in 2016. On an individual note, Camara has won the Giuseppe-Saputo trophy as the Club's most valuable player and featured on the NASL All-Star team in 2011. He also won the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016.

Hassoun Camara posters will be offered to fans for free in limited quantities at the Members Corner before the game. Tickets for the match are available.







