Sporting KC Weekly

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Sporting Kansas City News Release







Sporting Kansas City will host Concacaf Champions Cup finalists Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park as the club celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month. Tickets are available on SeatGeek, including the Hispanic Heritage Night Ticket Pack featuring discounted tickets, a limited-edition t-shirt and the choice of a Corona or Coca-Cola product.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with local radio coverage on 94.5 FM and 1510 AM. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro regular season at 6 p.m. CT on Friday against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Children's Mercy Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets are available for only $10 on SeatGeek. The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $49 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Friday with the code MLS49 (terms and exclusions apply), including the new Sporting Kansas City Gaming pre-match top.

New sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday. A new six-week session of Sporting Stripes will begin this weekend at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Mo., and Compass Minerals Sporting Fields (1500 N. 90th St.) in Kansas City, Kan, while a new six-week session of Sporting Stars will also start at Central Bank Sporting Complex. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this weekend at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. On Saturday, the Academy will take on fellow MLS side Colorado Rapids with a doubleheader beginning with the U-15's and U-18's at 10 a.m. and concluding with the U-16's at 12:30 p.m. On Sunday, all three teams will be back in action against Chicago FC United in a tripleheader starting with the U-18's at 10 a.m., followed by the U-16's at 12 p.m. and the U-15's at 2 p.m. Follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.

La Casa del Padel (6800 W. 91st St.) in Overland Park, Kan., will host a one-year celebration from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday featuring a special Play It Forward fundraiser for The Victory Project featuring Sporting KC forward Daniel Salloi, Sporting Kansas City Professional Development Coach and Assistant Coach Roger Espinoza and Kansas City Current captain Lo'eau LaBonta. Fans can reserve a free ticket to the charitable event online and those who donate can rally the player of their choice, snap photos with the athletes and be entered to win exclusive apparel and signed memorabilia.

For news, videos, photos and instant updates from the club, follow Sporting Kansas City on X, Instagram and Facebook and download the official Sporting KC app.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.