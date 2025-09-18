Son Hat Trick and Record-Setting Bouanga Goal Lead LAFC to 4-1 Win over Real Salt Lake

Published on September 18, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC defeated Real Salt Lake 4-1 Wednesday night at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, behind forward Son Heung-Min's first MLS hat trick, and a goal from Denis Bouanga in the closing minutes that made him LAFC's all-time leading scorer.

The three-goal breakout game for Son, the South Korean star who was acquired in early August from Tottenham of the English Premier League, came just five weeks after he joined LAFC. Bouanga's 88th minute goal rewrote LAFC's record books, moving the forward past LAFC legend Carlos Vela and into first place among the top scorers in club history (94 goals across all competitions in 144 games).

The scoring began just 125 seconds into the match, following an LAFC throw-in, which Son fielded in LAFC's half before turning and making a long run toward goal as midfielder Timmy Tillman booted the ball into Son's path, creating a one-on-one opportunity against RSL keeper Rafael Cabral. Son sent a right-footed finish into the bottom right corner for his third goal since he joined LAFC, making the score 1-0. It was the second straight game in which Son scored the opener in the early moments, following his strike on Saturday against San Jose which came just 53 seconds in.

Son's second goal arrived in the 16th minute, when a long Tillman dribbling run and a cunning pass from fullback Ryan Hollingshead gave the ball to Son ten yards outside of RSL's penalty area, where he drove a low right-footed shot past a diving Cabral to make the score 2-0.

LAFC held the same advantage ten minutes into the second half, when RSL forward Victor Olatunji drew a foul in the penalty area from Hollingshead. The ensuing penalty kick, taken by Rwan Cruz, hit the right post and was gathered by LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, maintaining LAFC's 2-0 edge.

RSL forward Zavier Gozo pulled a goal back on a leaping scissor kick to bring the hosts to within 2-1 at the 76-minute mark.

In the 82nd minute, LAFC midfielder Mark Delgado sent a counter-attacking long ball into Bouanga's path. As the RSL defense recovered, Bouanga slotted a pass to Son whose sliding finish reestablished LAFC's two-goal lead and gave Son his third goal of the night, his fifth overall since joining LAFC in early August, and his first hat trick since he netted three against Burnley for Tottenham in September 2023.

Bouanga made history for the Black & Gold in the 88th minute when he set himself up for a vintage breakaway and right-footed solo finish past Cabral. His record-breaking 94th goal came on his first shot of the night, providing the final 4-1 scoreline and establishing the three-time MLS All-Star and 2023 MLS Golden Boot winner as the most prolific goal scorer in the Black & Gold's eight-year history.

LAFC is back in action this Sunday, September 21, when the club hosts a return match against Real Salt Lake at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. That game is part of Noche de Carlos Vela, the club's celebration of its first and most venerated player, who held its all-time record for goals scored until Bouanga surpassed him this evening. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with radio coverage available on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), and KYPA 1230 AM (Korean).

NOTES

Bouanga has now tallied 94 goals across all competitions for LAFC in 144 matches, besting the pace of Vela, the longtime captain who announced his retirement earlier this year and whose 93 goals came over 186 appearances in black and gold.

Vela assisted on eight of Bouanga's 93 goals, more than any other LAFC player. Other leaders among LAFC players who assisted Bouanga: Mateusz Bogusz (6 assists), Hollingshead (5), Sergi Palencia (5), Tiilman (4), Diego Palacios (4).

Son's hat trick and Bouanga's single were the inverse of LAFC's scoresheet against San Jose last weekend, when Bouanga netted three and Son provided one in a 4-2 victory at Levi's Stadium in northern California. The pair have combined for all eight LAFC goals over the last two matches.

Bouanga's 19 goals in MLS play this season rank third in the Golden Boot race, behind Nashville's Sam Surridge (21) and Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (20).

If Bouanga scores two more goals in LAFC's final six matches, he will become the first player in MLS history to record three straight 20-goal seasons.

Delgado's second-half assist was his team-best ninth on the season. Bouanga's assist was his eighth, which is second on the team.

LAFC is now 5W-3L-6D on the road in MLS play in 2025 and is unbeaten in its last ten MLS road matches (4W-0L-6D). LAFC's last league loss away from BMO Stadium came on April 5 in Houston.

RSL forward Victor Olatunji was shown a red card in the third minute of stoppage time for violent conduct and will suspended for Sunday's rematch.

The last time LAFC played at America First Field was the infamous "Snow Game" on March 2, 2024, a match that was played in arguably most extreme weather conditions in MLS history. An eventual 3-0 RSL win, the match was postponed first by heavy wind, then by lightning, and ended up being played in a blizzard and finally on a blanket of snow that was nearly a foot thick. LAFC forward David Martínez made his MLS debut in the match. It was Lloris' second MLS start.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.