LAFC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, September 17
Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC faces back-to-back contests against Real Salt Lake this week, beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 17 when the Black & Gold travels to Sandy, UT. The match-up, which pits two teams battling for playoff positioning, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).
International football icon Son Heung-Min and three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga form one of the most dangerous attacks in MLS, with Bouanga nearing a pair of impressive club and league milestones:
Bouanga has 93 goals in all competitions for LAFC after scoring a hat trick against San Jose on Sept. 13. He is now tied with Black & Gold legend Carlos Vela for the most goals in club history.
Bouanga is two goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular-season goals in three consecutive seasons. With the MLS Cup Playoffs fast approaching, LAFC enters the match in fifth place in the Western Conference after a 4-2 win over San Jose on Sept. 13. Real Salt Lake is fighting for a playoff spot and currently sits tenth in the table, just one point outside the final playoff qualifying position.
LAFC is 11W-3L-1D all-time against RSL in MLS play.
Wednesday's game against RSL will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 19, at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.
MATCH INFORMATION:
Matchup: LAFC at Real Salt Lake
Kickoff: Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. PT
Where: America First Field; Sandy, UT
Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)
Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2025
- Nashville SC Advances to Its First-Ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final with 3-1 Win over Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Claims Dominant 3-1 Home Win over Seattle Sounders FC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Bounces Union from Open Cup - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, September 17 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Matches to Re-Air on KTVU Plus for Remainder of MLS Regular Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Faces Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Renews Partnership with Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- LAFC Signs Defender Sergi Palencia to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Los Angeles FC
- D.C. United Announces the Departure of General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Ally Mackay - D.C. United
- Three Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Players Signed to New Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Exercise Option to Purchase Brazilian Defender Felipe Andrade - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Home Again Wednesday to Host Los Angeles Football Club - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, September 17
- LAFC Signs Defender Sergi Palencia to Multi-Year Contract Extension
- Denis Bouanga's Three Goals Lead LAFC to 4-2 Victory in San Jose
- LAFC Faces San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, September 13
- LAFC Acquires International Roster Slot from D.C. United