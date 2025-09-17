LAFC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, September 17

Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC faces back-to-back contests against Real Salt Lake this week, beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 17 when the Black & Gold travels to Sandy, UT. The match-up, which pits two teams battling for playoff positioning, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish) and 1230 AM KYPA (Korean).

International football icon Son Heung-Min and three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga form one of the most dangerous attacks in MLS, with Bouanga nearing a pair of impressive club and league milestones:

Bouanga has 93 goals in all competitions for LAFC after scoring a hat trick against San Jose on Sept. 13. He is now tied with Black & Gold legend Carlos Vela for the most goals in club history.

Bouanga is two goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular-season goals in three consecutive seasons. With the MLS Cup Playoffs fast approaching, LAFC enters the match in fifth place in the Western Conference after a 4-2 win over San Jose on Sept. 13. Real Salt Lake is fighting for a playoff spot and currently sits tenth in the table, just one point outside the final playoff qualifying position.

LAFC is 11W-3L-1D all-time against RSL in MLS play.

Wednesday's game against RSL will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Friday, Sept. 19, at 10 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC at Real Salt Lake

Kickoff: Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: America First Field; Sandy, UT

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish), 1230 AM KYPA (Korean)







