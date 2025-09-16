Houston Dynamo FC Exercise Option to Purchase Brazilian Defender Felipe Andrade

Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC have exercised the purchase option for defender Felipe Andrade, the Club announced today. The Brazilian is under contract through 2027 with Club options through 2029.

Houston initially signed Andrade to a one-year loan with Houston Dynamo 2 from Brazilian side Fluminense FC in February before extending him a first team loan in May, making him the seventh player to graduate from Houston's second team to the first team.

"Felipe is an exciting young talent who has quickly established himself as an impact contributor at the first-team level since making the jump from Dynamo 2 earlier this season," said President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "His versatility allows us to deploy him in multiple roles within our system, and he consistently plays with a fierce competitive edge and full commitment to our project in Houston. Felipe's journey is a testament to the effectiveness of our player pathway - from Dynamo 2, to first-team training, to earning meaningful MLS minutes. We are proud to secure his future with the Club and look forward to supporting his continued development."

Andrade has recorded four goals and one assist in 25 appearances for the Dynamo across all competitions since joining the first team on loan in May. The defender scored his first goal for the Club in just his second appearance, netting the opener in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match (4-1 victory) versus USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC. Andrade made his first team debut with the Dynamo in a 2-1 friendly victory versus the El Salvador National Team in March.

In regular season action, Andrade has featured in 19 matches so far, while netting three goals and registering one assist. The 23-year-old, along with defender Pablo Ortiz, scored his first MLS goal during his first-career MLS start in a 2-0 victory versus Minnesota United FC on May 14. That match marked the second time in Dynamo history where two players scored during their first-career MLS starts. The first occasion came on April 6, 2008, when Geoff Cameron and Franco Caraccio scored versus FC Dallas.

Notably, Andrade has two MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday selections this season. The first came in May following the above mentioned 2-0 victory over Minnesota, while the second came in June after a 1-0 home victory versus St. Louis CITY SC that saw the Brazilian youngster record his first Dynamo assist by setting up forward Ezequiel Ponce for the match winner.

Andrade originally joined Dynamo 2 on loan from Fluminense in February, starting all six of his MLS NEXT Pro appearances this season. He contributed to two clean sheets and recorded one assist.

Andrade made his Fluminense first team debut on June 21, 2023, versus Clube Atlético Mineiro and went on to make 27 appearances across all competitions for the senior team, gaining valuable experience through the Brasileiro Série A, Copa Libertadores and Copa do Brasil.

TRANSACTION: Houston Dynamo FC have exercised the purchase option for defender Felipe Andrade. The Brazilian is under contract through 2027 with Club options through 2029. Houston initially signed Andrade to a one-year loan with Houston Dynamo 2 from Brazilian side Fluminense FC in February before extending him a first team loan in May.

FELIPE ANDRADE BIO:

NAME: Felipe Andrade

POSITION: Defender

DATE OF BIRTH: May 29, 2002 (23)

BIRTHPLACE: Boa Viagem, Brazil

HEIGHT: 5 ft. 10 in.

WEIGHT: 160 Ibs.

PREVIOUS CLUB: Houston Dynamo FC

FIFA NATIONALITY: Brazil







Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.