D.C. United Announces the Departure of General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Ally Mackay

Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United today announced that General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Ally Mackay has departed from his role with the club effective immediately.

Mackay joined D.C. United in 2023 and was responsible for overseeing all soccer operations, including player acquisition and recruitment.

As part of a comprehensive review of the club's soccer operations, D.C. United has decided to move forward with a new approach. A new leader of the soccer operations department will be announced in the future and will work alongside Head Coach and Manager René Weiler, President of Business Operations Danita Johnson, and the rest of the club's leadership team.

"We would like to thank Ally for his work during his time with D.C. United and wish him every success in the future," said D.C. United Co-Chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan on behalf of the organization.

Prior joining the Black-and-Red, Mackay was an integral part of Nashville SC inaugural season in Major League Soccer, contributing to the team's early success.







