Sounders FC Faces Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium

Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to Inter Miami CF for a rematch of the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Tuesday, September 16 at Chase Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

Seattle and Miami faced off just two weeks ago in the Leagues Cup Final, a match that the Rave Green won 3-0 to hoist their ninth trophy since joining MLS in 2009.

In MLS play, Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 45 points (12-7-9). Miami is in eighth place in the East with 46 points (13-6-7). Tuesday marks just the second time that these two teams have met in league play. Miami won the lone contest played at Lumen Field 1-0 on April 16, 2022.

Seattle can clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win against Miami coupled with a Real Salt Lake loss or draw against LAFC on Wednesday.

Rave Green striker Danny Musovski scored against LA on Saturday, his 16th goal in all competitions this year and 14th in league play. He is three goals away from tying Obafemi Martins (2014) and Raúl Ruidíaz (2021) for the club single-season scoring record of 19 in all competitions.

Following Tuesday's match in Miami, Seattle faces another road test against Austin FC on Sunday, September 21 at Q2 Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman

Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri

Local Radio (English): iHeartMedia Seattle.com

Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Marcus Hahnemann & Shane O'Neill

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela







Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.