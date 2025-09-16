Sounders FC Faces Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium
Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Sounders FC travels to Inter Miami CF for a rematch of the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on Tuesday, September 16 at Chase Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
Seattle and Miami faced off just two weeks ago in the Leagues Cup Final, a match that the Rave Green won 3-0 to hoist their ninth trophy since joining MLS in 2009.
In MLS play, Seattle sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 45 points (12-7-9). Miami is in eighth place in the East with 46 points (13-6-7). Tuesday marks just the second time that these two teams have met in league play. Miami won the lone contest played at Lumen Field 1-0 on April 16, 2022.
Seattle can clinch a berth in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs with a win against Miami coupled with a Real Salt Lake loss or draw against LAFC on Wednesday.
Rave Green striker Danny Musovski scored against LA on Saturday, his 16th goal in all competitions this year and 14th in league play. He is three goals away from tying Obafemi Martins (2014) and Raúl Ruidíaz (2021) for the club single-season scoring record of 19 in all competitions.
Following Tuesday's match in Miami, Seattle faces another road test against Austin FC on Sunday, September 21 at Q2 Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Jake Zivin & Taylor Twellman
Talent (Spanish): Sammy Sadovnik & Diego Valeri
Local Radio (English): iHeartMedia Seattle.com
Talent: Danny Jackson & Brad Evans
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Marcus Hahnemann & Shane O'Neill
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
