Coca-Cola Consolidated Renews Partnership with Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC

Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte, N.C. - Coca-Cola Consolidated has proudly renewed its longstanding partnership with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, continuing its role as the Official Soft Drink and Official Bottled Water Provider for both teams. In addition, the deal extends to the newly renovated Bank of America Stadium.

Coca-Cola Consolidated first became an Official Partner of the Carolina Panthers in 2019 and expanded its partnership to include Charlotte FC in 2022. The brand will remain the teams' Official Soft Drink and Official Bottled Water and work closely with Tepper Sports & Entertainment (TSE) to drive innovation in concessions, fountain drink spaces, and sustainability throughout the renovation process.

"We're excited to kick off a long-term partnership with Coca-Cola Consolidated, a brand that, like our teams, is dedicated to impacting the Carolinas," said Kristi Coleman, CEO of Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Carolina Panthers Team President. "This renewed partnership reflects a shared commitment to community engagement and sustainability, and the vision of what our organizations will accomplish together following the renovation of Bank of America Stadium."

Together, Coca-Cola Consolidated and Tepper Sports & Entertainment are committed to advancing impactful initiatives that benefit the local community and broader region. With 17,000 teammates across 14 states and D.C, and more than 5,800 teammates in North and South Carolina alone, this partnership is a powerful alignment between two of the region's most influential organizations.

"There's nothing better than cheering on your team with a Coca-Cola beverage in your hand, so we are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with two great teams and can't wait to create memories alongside Panthers and Charlotte FC fans," said Heather Hucks, Vice President of Consumer Connections at Coca-Cola Consolidated. "As the local bottler in North and South Carolina, we are excited to positively impact the Carolinas."

Earlier this year, TSE and Coca-Cola Consolidated expanded front-of-house recycling solutions at Bank of America Stadium, reinforcing both organizations' commitment to creating a more sustainable fan experience. They also serve as the presenting sponsor of the Military Cup Tournament, an annual event that celebrates and supports military members, veterans, and their families through a 7-on-7 soccer tournament and military appreciation night at a Charlotte FC match.

Panthers-branded 16-ounce cans are available in the Charlotte area at participating convenience retail locations, while supplies last.







