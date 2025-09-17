Nashville SC Bounces Union from Open Cup

Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union fell 3-1 to Nashville SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup semifinals on Tuesday night at GEODIS Park. Nashville opened up the scoring in the 36th minute through Sam Surridge, who added a second early in the second half. The Union pulled one back in the 70th minute when Homegrown midfielder Quinn Sullivan converted, but Surridge completed his hat trick in the 84th minute to send Nashville through to the final.

The Union return to MLS play this weekend when they host New England Revolution at Subaru Park on Saturday, September 20th (2:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Nashville SC 3 - Philadelphia Union 1

GEODIS Park (Nashville, TN)

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Victor Rivas

Assistant Referees: Ryan Graves, Oscar Mitchell-Carvalho

Fourth Official: Sergii Boiko

VAR: Greg Dopkai

AVAR: Tom Supple

Weather: 79 degrees and cloudy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

NSH - Sam Surridge (Palacios) 36'

NSH - Sam Surridge (unassisted) 50'

PHI - Quinn Sullivan (Vassilev) 70'

NSH - Sam Surridge (Lovitz) 84'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Bruno Damiani (caution) 5'

PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 21'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (caution) 37'

PHI - Milan Iloski (caution) 62'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 66'

NSH - Dan Lovitz (caution) 75'

NSH - Hany Mukhtar (caution) 78'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner, Olwethu Makhanya, Frankie Westfield, Jovan Lukic, Indiana Vassilev (Sal Olivas 86'), Danley Jean Jacques, Milan Iloski (Mikael Uhre 63'), Tai Baribo (Jeremey Rafanello 86'), Bruno Damiani (Quinn Sullivan 63')

Substitutes not used: George Marks, Nathan Harriel, Alejandro Bedoya

Nashville SC: Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Hany Mukhtar (Teal Bunbury 86'), Alex Muyl (Josh Bauer 76'), Andy Najar, Jeisson Palacios, Ahmed Qasem (Jacob Shaffelburg 45'), Brian Schwake, Sam Surridge (Matthew Corcoran 90'), Edvard Tagseth, Patrick Yazbek

Substitutes not used: Chris Applewhite, Gastón Brugman, Jacob Shaffelburg, Xavier Valdez

TEAM NOTES

Homegrown forward Sal Olivas made his U.S. Open Cup debut.







