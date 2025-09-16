Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview

Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC continues pushing for the playoffs with a road trip to face Minnesota United FC on Saturday, Sept. 20 at Allianz Field.

Following a loss against New York City FC at Soldier Field, the Fire remains in the final playoff spot in ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings with 42 points, behind eighth place Miami (47 points). Philip Zinckernagel scored his 13th goal of the season in the first half increasing his total contributions to 26 during the 2025 MLS regular season.

Minnesota will take on the Men in Red following a midweek match against Austin FC in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals at 7:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at Allianz Field. That match will be broadcast on Paramount+. Prior to the double match week, the Loons are undefeated in their last four games, claiming victories over the Seattle Sounders, Real Salt Lake and San Diego FC and tying against the Portland Timbers.

This will be only the seventh MLS regular season match between the two squads who faced off earlier this year in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The clash against the Western Conference foe is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia App (Spanish). A replay of the match will be available at 7:00 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 22 on Marquee Sports Network.

Game Information

CHICAGO FIRE FC (12-11-6, 42 points) vs. Minnesota United FC (15-6-9, 54 points)

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Allianz Field - St. Paul, Minn.

All-Time MLS Regular Season Record vs. MIN: (2-3-1)

Last Game vs. MIN: April 8, 2023 (2-1 W) - Soldier Field - Chicago (Match Recap)

Last Game at MIN: April 23, 2022 (0-3 L) - Allianz Field - St. Paul (Match Recap)

Media Information:

Game Notes for Chicago Fire FC's match against Minnesota United FC will be available here on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

BY THE NUMBERS

13 - With his goal against New York City FC, winger Philip Zinckernagel reached lucky 13 in both goals and assists. His combined 13 goals and 13 assists in 2025 place him second in goal contributions for a Fire player in a single season. The Danish winger now trails only Nemanja Nikolić's 28 goal contributions in 2017 as the most in one campaign.

15 - Joel Waterman took the field on Saturday for the first time as a member of the Chicago Fire, making him the 15th player to make his Fire debut in 2025. The current roster is one MLS debut away from tying the record set in 2005, when 13 different players earned their first minutes in the league as members of the Men in Red.

199 - Chicago Fire FC Director of Football and Head Coach Gregg Berhalter has coached 199 MLS matches since 2014 when he was head coach of the Columbus Crew. The match against Minnesota United will be Berhalter's 29th at the helm of the Fire, and his 200th match overall as a head coach in MLS.

Three Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Players Signed to New Contract

Chicago Fire FC today announced that the Club has signed goalkeeper Chris Brady and midfielders Sergio Oregel Jr. and Mauricio Pineda to new contracts, reinforcing the Club's commitment to developing and retaining top local talent. Chicago currently has 14 players from the Chicagoland area on the first team roster, including nine players developed through the Chicago Fire Academy.







