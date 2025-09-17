Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed forward Daniel Pinter on a short-term agreement from the Club's MLS NEXT Pro team Inter Miami CF II. The striker will be available for today's match against Seattle Sounders FC at Chase Stadium.
Pinter made his professional debut in March 2024, coming on as a second-half substitute in Inter Miami II's MLS NEXT Pro season opener on the road against New York Red Bulls II, where he also scored his first professional goal. Since then, he has tallied 17 appearances for the team, recording eight goals and two assists.
The forward joined the Inter Miami Academy ahead of the 2019-20 season, since the Club's inception, where he excelled with the U-15s, winning the MLS NEXT Cup and representing the Club back in April 2025 at the prestigious MIC Football Cup in Costa Brava, Spain. Internationally, Pinter has earned call-ups with the U.S. U-16, U-18, and U-19 Men's National Teams, as well as Hungary's U-16 and U-18 squads.
Per MLS rules, the short-term agreements allow clubs to sign players on loan from their MLS NEXT Pro affiliate for MLS, U.S. Open Cup, Concacaf Champions League, Canadian Championship, and exhibition matches.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2025
- Nashville SC Advances to Its First-Ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final with 3-1 Win over Philadelphia Union - Nashville SC
- Inter Miami CF Claims Dominant 3-1 Home Win over Seattle Sounders FC - Inter Miami CF
- Nashville SC Bounces Union from Open Cup - Philadelphia Union
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- LAFC Travels to Face Real Salt Lake on Wednesday, September 17 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC vs. Austin FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Earthquakes Matches to Re-Air on KTVU Plus for Remainder of MLS Regular Season - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Faces Inter Miami CF on Tuesday Night at Chase Stadium - Seattle Sounders FC
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Renews Partnership with Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC - Charlotte FC
- Chicago Fire FC Weekly Update: Training Schedule and Match Preview - Chicago Fire FC
- LAFC Signs Defender Sergi Palencia to Multi-Year Contract Extension - Los Angeles FC
- D.C. United Announces the Departure of General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Ally Mackay - D.C. United
- Three Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Players Signed to New Contract - Chicago Fire FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Exercise Option to Purchase Brazilian Defender Felipe Andrade - Houston Dynamo FC
- Real Salt Lake Home Again Wednesday to Host Los Angeles Football Club - Real Salt Lake
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Inter Miami CF Claims Dominant 3-1 Home Win over Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II
- Inter Miami CF Set to Host Seattle Sounders for Midweek Action
- A Night of Culture and Honor: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration with Lowe's and Military Appreciation Night
- Inter Miami CF Falls on the Road Against Charlotte FC