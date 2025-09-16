Earthquakes Matches to Re-Air on KTVU Plus for Remainder of MLS Regular Season

Published on September 16, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today a partnership with KTVU FOX 2 to broadcast "Quakes Replay" re-airings on KTVU Plus (KICU-TV) for the remainder of the 2025 Major League Soccer regular season, starting with last Saturday's Prime Time clash against LAFC, which drew a club-record standalone crowd of 50,978 fans to Levi's® Stadium. The replay of that game will air on KTVU Plus on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. PT.

"We're thrilled to make Earthquakes games even more accessible to our fans all across the Bay Area through Quakes Replay," said Earthquakes COO Jed Mettee. "With our local FOX station broadcasting more and more major soccer games and tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup next year, we're excited to partner with KTVU."

All live Earthquakes matches are available through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Re-airs offer an entry point to MLS Season Pass and accessibility for fans who have missed the live stream. The purpose behind "Quakes Replay" is to boost fan accessibility and engagement, while helping to grow the sport at the community level.

"We are pleased to partner with the Earthquakes to provide our viewers with an additional platform to watch their favorite team. We welcome the opportunity to grow the local MLS audience together as we build on the excitement leading up to the FIFA World Cup," added Amber Eikel, Senior Vice President and Regional General Manager of FOX TV's California properties, including KTVU and KTVU Plus.

KTVU Plus is KTVU FOX 2's sister station, which launched in the spring of 2016. For more information and the latest match broadcast schedules, visit sjearthquakes.com and ktvu.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.