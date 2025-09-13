Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play against the LA Galaxy on Saturday Night at Lumen Field
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 13 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). This marks Seattle's first competitive action since its 3-0 victory over Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on August 31, capturing the first Leagues Cup title in club history.
Sounders FC is kicking off Latine Heritage Month on Saturday with its Vamos Sounders Celebration, featuring a host of matchday activations planned throughout the match. Launched earlier this summer, Vamos Sounders Club is a new community-powered fan club created to recognize and celebrate the Spanish-speaking communities across Washington state and beyond who live and breathe soccer. Fans can join for free online or at the booth in the North Plaza on matchday.
Sounders FC sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 44 points (12-7-8), while the LA Galaxy sits in last place in the West with 20 points (4-16-8). Saturday marks the third time that Seattle and LA have met in just over a month. The Rave Green defeated the Galaxy 4-0 on August 10 in MLS play before winning 2-0 on August 17 in the Leagues Cup Semifinals. Both matches took place at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Following Saturday's match against the LA Galaxy, Seattle hits the road to once again face Inter Miami CF, this time in MLS action on Tuesday, September 16 at Chase Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce
Talent (Spanish): Sergio Ruiz & Walter Roque
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Keely Dunning
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Shane O'Neill & Diego Arrioja
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela
Images from this story
|
Sounders FC during the National Anthem
