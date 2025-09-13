Sounders FC Returns to MLS Play against the LA Galaxy on Saturday Night at Lumen Field

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC during the National Anthem

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC during the National Anthem(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 13 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). This marks Seattle's first competitive action since its 3-0 victory over Inter Miami CF in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final on August 31, capturing the first Leagues Cup title in club history.

Sounders FC is kicking off Latine Heritage Month on Saturday with its Vamos Sounders Celebration, featuring a host of matchday activations planned throughout the match. Launched earlier this summer, Vamos Sounders Club is a new community-powered fan club created to recognize and celebrate the Spanish-speaking communities across Washington state and beyond who live and breathe soccer. Fans can join for free online or at the booth in the North Plaza on matchday.

Sounders FC sits in fourth place in the Western Conference with 44 points (12-7-8), while the LA Galaxy sits in last place in the West with 20 points (4-16-8). Saturday marks the third time that Seattle and LA have met in just over a month. The Rave Green defeated the Galaxy 4-0 on August 10 in MLS play before winning 2-0 on August 17 in the Leagues Cup Semifinals. Both matches took place at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Following Saturday's match against the LA Galaxy, Seattle hits the road to once again face Inter Miami CF, this time in MLS action on Tuesday, September 16 at Chase Stadium (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Mark Rogondino & Heath Pearce

Talent (Spanish): Sergio Ruiz & Walter Roque

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson, Brad Evans & Keely Dunning

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts, Shane O'Neill & Diego Arrioja

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Marlo Vilela

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.