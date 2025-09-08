Sounders FC Loans Defenders Cody Baker and Travian Sousa

Published on September 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC defender Cody Baker

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC defender Cody Baker(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced that it has loaned defenders Cody Baker and Travian Sousa to USL Championship sides Sacramento Republic FC and FC Tulsa, respectively, until the end of the 2025 USL Championship season. Baker signed with Seattle during the 2023 season, while Sousa joined prior to the 2025 campaign.

"Both Cody and Travian are at important stages in their development, and these loans provide valuable opportunities for them to gain consistent minutes in competitive environments," said Sounders FC General Manager & Chief Soccer Officer Craig Waibel. "We believe regular match experience is key to their growth, and these moves are designed to help them take the next step in their progression. We'll be monitoring their performances closely and look forward to seeing how they respond to the challenges ahead."

Baker, 21, has made 33 all-competition appearances (16 starts) for Seattle, including three this year, most recently playing a 90-minute shift against Sporting Kansas City in a 5-2 win on August 24. The Homegrown Player has recorded two all-competitions assists in his career, including one in Seattle's 5-4 win over the San Diego Loyal in the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. Prior to his time with Sounders FC, Baker played for Tacoma Defiance from 2021-2023, making 40 appearances (25 starts) and scoring one goal. He originally joined the club via the Sounders Discovery Program in 2015 before moving on to play for the academy.

"These loan opportunities are a good chance for Cody and Travian to grow as players in challenging settings," said Sounders FC Head Coach Brian Schmetzer. "They'll get valuable game minutes that will only benefit their advancement as players and make a real difference in their development. We're looking forward to seeing how this experience benefits the team in the future."

Sousa, 23, signed with Seattle prior to the 2025 campaign after three seasons with Defiance from 2022-2024. The Lathrop, California native became a mainstay in the starting lineup for Defiance, making 27 appearances (23 starts) including playoffs in 2024, scoring a goal against The Town FC while adding four assists. From 2022-2023, Sousa made 41 appearances (27 starts) for Tacoma (including postseason), scoring two goals and tallying six assists. Prior to joining Defiance, Sousa played for Hamburger SV in Germany from 2019-2020 before spending the 2021 season with Oakland Roots SC and Sporting Kansas City II.

Following its 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF to claim Leagues Cup 2025 on August 31, Seattle hosts the LA Galaxy on Saturday, September 13 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (5:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

TRANSACTION: Sounders FC loans defender Cody Baker to Sacramento Republic FC and defender Travian Sousa to FC Tulsa through the remainder of the 2025 USL Championship season on September 8, 2025.

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.