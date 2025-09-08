St. Louis CITY SC Loans Defender Joey Zalinsky to Indy Eleven

Published on September 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC has agreed to loan defender Joey Zalinsky to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"This move gives Joey the chance to earn more playing time at a high level, which is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career," said St. Louis CITY SC Technical Director John Hackworth. "He's a hardworking player with a lot of potential, and with more reps, he will continue to grow both on and off the field."

Zalinsky has made nine appearances in the MLS and made his debut entering the match as a substitute against Sporting Kansas City on May 14. Zalinsky's professional debut came in St. Louis' 2-0 U.S. Open Cup win in which he scored his first professional goal. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick made his first MLS start against San Jose Earthquakes in CITY SC's 2-1 win on May 31. Zalinsky has also seen playing time for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate CITY2, making 11 appearances.

SC has agreed to loan defender Joey Zalinsky to USL Championship side Indy Eleven for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"This move gives Joey the chance to earn more playing time at a high level, which is exactly what he needs at this stage of his career," said St. Louis CITY SC Technical Director John Hackworth. "He's a hardworking player with a lot of potential, and with more reps, he will continue to grow both on and off the field."

Zalinsky has made nine appearances in the MLS and made his debut entering the match as a substitute against Sporting Kansas City on May 14. Zalinsky's professional debut came in St. Louis' 2-0 U.S. Open Cup win in which he scored his first professional goal. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft pick made his first MLS start against San Jose Earthquakes in CITY SC's 2-1 win on May 31. Zalinsky has also seen playing time for the club's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate CITY2, making 11 appearances.







Major League Soccer Stories from September 8, 2025

St. Louis CITY SC Loans Defender Joey Zalinsky to Indy Eleven - St. Louis City SC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.