Toronto FC Loan Cassius Mailula to KV Kortrijk

Toronto FC announced today that the club has sent forward Cassius Mailula on loan to Belgian club KV Kortrijk of the Challenger Pro League (Second Division) through June 30, 2026. KV Kortrijk will have an option to exercise a permanent transfer for Mailula at the conclusion of the loan.

Mailula, 24, most recently spent time on loan with Wydad Athletic Club of the of the Botola Pro (Morocco, First Division) during the 2024/2025 season, where he registered six goals and seven assists through 36 combined appearances. He featured in all three of the club's group stage matches at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the United States and scored a goal against Al Ain FC on June 26.

Mailula originally joined Toronto FC on July 28, 2023, and made a combined eight appearances, scoring two goals and recording one assist for TFC across all competitions. He made his club debut against Columbus Crew on August 26, 2023, and registered his first goal for the Reds against Simcoe County Rovers on April 24, 2024, in the Canadian Championship.

Prior to Toronto, the Limpopo, South Africa native spent his debut season at Mamelodi Sundowns FC of the DStv Premiership (South Africa, First Division), where he registered 16 goals and five assists in 32 matches across all competitions.

Internationally, Mailula has earned two caps with the South African National Team including his debut against Liberia in an African Cup of Nations Qualification match on March 24, 2023.

