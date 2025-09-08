FC Dallas Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson Voted MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 32

Published on September 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NEW YORK - FC Dallas goalkeeper Jacob Jackson was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday for Matchday 32 of the 2025 MLS season. He is the fifth FC Dallas goalkeeper to receive this feat, and the second goalkeeper to win this honor this season in Major League Soccer.

On Saturday night, Jackson tied Major League Soccer's record for most saves by a goalie in his first game with a franchise. He tied Matt Napoleon when he made his debut with Miami Fusion on August 23, 1998 versus the Kansas City Wizards.

Goalkeeper Jacob Jackson made his FC Dallas debut following goalkeeper Michael Collodi's red card. Jackson recorded 12 saves in relief, tying for the most in a match in FC Dallas history. The 14 combined saves by Collodi and Jackson is the most ever in a game by FC Dallas.

Jackson became the first FC Dallas player to take home the award since Petar Musa on Matchday 21 of the 2024 MLS season.

FC DALLAS GOALKEEPERS TO WIN PLAYER OF THE MATCHDAY

Jacob Jackson (Matchday 32 in 2025)

Jeff Cassar (Matchday 15 in 2004)

D.J. Countess (Matchday 28 in 2003)

Matt Jordan (Matchday 5 in 1999)

Mark Dodd (Matchday 11 in 1996)

The MLS Player of the Matchday is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an X (formerly known as Twitter) fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.







