Nashville SC Notes Week of September 8, 2025

Published on September 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After a 13-day break for the September FIFA International Window, Nashville Soccer Club (15W-9L-5D), which is sixth in Major League Soccer and fourth in the Eastern Conference, will resume MLS play when it visits FC Cincinnati (16W-9L-4D) at 6:30 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 13 at TQL Stadium for the second and final regular season fixture between the clubs in 2025.

With a win over Cincinnati and a loss or draw by Charlotte FC (16W-11L-2D) and Minnesota United FC (14W-6L-9D) this weekend, Nashville will overtake the Ohio side for third place in the MLS Supporters' Shield Standings with four regular season matches remaining.

Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club will visit New England Revolution II at 6 p.m. CT on Monday, Sept. 8 at Gillette Stadium before returning to Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium to host New York Red Bulls II at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 13 for Throwback Night.

The Nashville SC Academy teams kicked off their 2025/26 season last weekend with the Under-16's, Under-17's, and Under-19's each facing Lanier Soccer Association and Kalonji Soccer Academy.

MEDIA NOTES:

Nashville SC

is fourth in the Eastern Conference and sixth in MLS, seven points behind league-leading PHI (57)

is unbeaten in 18 of its last 23 matches across all competitions (14W-5L-4D)

is tied with MIN and VAN for the third-best goal differential in MLS this season at +16 behind SD (+20) and league-leading PHI (+23)

has conceded the fourth-fewest goals in MLS this season with 33 (also LAFC) behind MIN and NYC (32), VAN (31), and league-leading PHI (26)

has the third-most expected goals (xG) in MLS this season with 57.93 behind SJ (59.03) and league-leading PHI (59.26)

is the only team in MLS to have two players rank in the top five in goal contributions and have at least 24 each this season (Hany Mukhtar with 25, Sam Surridge with 24)

has the second-most MLS goal contributions by defenders this season with 27 behind league-leading MIN (33)

is undefeated this season across all competitions when MLS Golden Boot leader and Most Valuable Player candidate Sam Surridge scores (11W-0L-2D)

is 3W-3L-4D all-time against CIN across all competitions (regular season + Leagues Cup)

is 3W-3L-3D all-time against CIN in MLS (regular season)

is 2W-1L-1D all-time against CIN on the road in MLS (regular season)

last faced FC Cincinnati on March 29, 2025 in a 2-1 loss at GEODIS Park

is 73W-61L-62D all-time (regular season + playoffs)

is 29W-41L-29D all-time on the road (regular season + playoffs)

is 54W-43L-44D all-time against Eastern Conference opponents (regular season + playoffs)

is 49W-49L-50D all-time on weekends (regular season + playoffs)

is 40W-38L-37D all-time on Saturdays (regular season + playoffs)

is 9W-3L-11D all-time during September (regular season)

Chris Applewhite will return to Nashville this week after his first-ever National Team call-up where he represented the United States Under-19 Men's squad at its training camp in Georgia

Josh Bauer became the first defender in Nashville SC history to record goals in back-to-back regular season matches and the third Boy in Gold (also Daniel Ríos and Ahmed Qasem) to record his first and second career regular season goals in consecutive matches with his tally against CIN on March 29, 2025 at GEODIS Park

Tyler Boyd made his first appearance in 409 days on Saturday, Aug. 30 against ATL after tearing his ACL July 17, 2024 versus ORL

Teal Bunbury

scored his first Nashville SC goal during the club's 1-1 draw against CIN on July 23, 2022 at TQL Stadium

became the 14th player in MLS history to appear in 400 career regular season matches on March 29, 2025 against CIN at GEODIS Park

Matthew Corcoran started and recorded his first career U20 goal in a 4-1 United States Under-20 Men's National Team win over Morocco on Sept. 5

Jack Maher

scored one of his five career regular season goals during Nashville SC's 2-0 win over CIN on May. 29, 2024 at TQL Stadium

leads the team and is seventh in MLS this season with 92.1% passing accuracy (minimum 1,300 passes completed) behind league-leading Yevhen Cheberko of CLB (93.1%)

Hany Mukhtar

leads the team in career regular season scoring against CIN with eight assists

has started all nine of Nashville SC's matches against CIN across all competitions (regular season + Leagues Cup)

leads the team and is tied with Evander of CIN and Philip Zinckernagel of CHI for the fourth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 25 (14 goals, 11 assists) behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (32)

leads MLS this season with 58 shots on target

is sixth in MLS this season with 16.83 expected goals (xG) behind COL's Rafael Navarro (17), LAFC's Denis Bouanga (17.15), CHI's Hugo Cuypers (18.59), NYC's Alonso Martínez (19.3), and teammate Sam Surridge (21.06)

leads the team and is fourth in MLS this season in total distance covered with 203.44 miles behind Anders Dreyer of SD (205.87 miles), Alhassan Yusuf of NE (209.53 miles) and league-leading Marcel Hartel of STL (218.91 miles)

has played the sixth-most minutes in MLS this season with 2,570

Andy Najar

is tied with Kai Wagner of PHI for the league-lead in assists by defenders this season with 10

is tied with Andrew Gutman of CHI for the second-most goal contributions by a defender this season with 11 (one goal, 10 assists) behind league-leading Kai Wagner of PHI with 12

recorded 90 minutes for the Federación de Fútbol de Honduras in a scoreless FIFA World Cup 2026™ Qualifying draw against Haiti on Sept. 5 and will play Nicaragua in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. CT in another qualifying match, available on Paramount+

Jonathan Pérez recorded his first Nashville SC goal contribution (assist) and start during the club's 2-2 draw against CIN on Sept. 21, 2024 at GEODIS Park

Jacob Shaffelburg

has four regular season goal contributions (two goals, two assists) against CIN: tied with NYC for a career high one with Nashville SC (one goal) and three with TOR (one goal, two assists)

served a one-match suspension with Canada Soccer on Sept. 6 and will be available for selection against Wales in Swansea, Wales on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 1:45 p.m. CT, available on TSN, RDS and FuboTV

Sam Surridge

leads MLS' Golden Boot race with 20 goals

became the third Nashville SC player to score 10 or more goals in a single MLS regular season after he registered a brace during the team's 2-2 draw against CIN on Sept. 21, 2024 at GEODIS Park, joining Hany Mukhtar (three times) and C.J. Sapong

has the fifth-most goal contributions in MLS this season with 24 behind league-leading Anders Dreyer of SD (32)

leads MLS this season with 21.06 expected goals (xG)

is the only MLS player this season to record multiple hat tricks

is fifth in MLS this season with 83 aerial challenges won behind league-leading Christian Benteke of DC (123)

Xavier Valdez and Federación Dominicana de Fútbol will play Jordan in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 12 p.m. CT

Joe Willis

has two career regular season clean sheets against CIN, both with Nashville SC

is tied with Roman Celentano of CIN, C.J. dos Santos of SD, Kristijan Kahlina of CLT, Hugo Lloris of LAFC, and Dayne St. Clair of MIN for the second-most clean sheets in MLS this season with nine behind Yohei Takaoka of VAN (11)

is tied with C.J. dos Santos of SD and Kristijan Kahlina of CLT for the second-most goalkeeper wins in MLS this season with 15 behind Roman Celentano of CIN (16)

has the fourth-lowest goals against average (GAA) in MLS this season at 1.14 behind league-leading Andrew Rick of PHI with 0.87 (minimum 10 games played)

Patrick Yazbek

recorded 45 minutes in a 1-0 Football Australia Men's National Team win over New Zealand in an international friendly on Sept. 5 and will play New Zealand in Auckland, New Zealand on Tuesday, Sept. 9 at 2 a.m. CT, available on ESPN via subscription

Walker Zimmerman

made his 300th career MLS appearance (regular season + playoffs) on Saturday, Aug. 30 against ATL

has three career regular season goal contributions (two goals, one assist) against CIN, all with Nashville SC

recorded a goal and an assist during Nashville SC's 6-3 win against CIN on Oct. 27, 2021 at TQL Stadium - the only time he's recorded a goal and an assist in a single match

has started all nine of Nashville SC's matches against CIN across all competitions







Major League Soccer Stories from September 8, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.