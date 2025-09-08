Limited Tickets Remain for Saturday as Whitecaps FC Prepare for Two Massive Home Matches

Published on September 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC are set for two massive home matches at BC Place, beginning with a top-of-the-table clash against Philadelphia Union on Saturday, where a win will secure a third consecutive MLS Cup Playoffs berth. The 'Caps will then turn their focus to Tuesday's crucial second leg of the TELUS Canadian Championship semifinal against Forge FC, the best team in the Canadian Premier League.

"We've had fantastic support throughout the season, and it's only grown stronger as we head into the most crucial stretch," said Axel Schuster, Whitecaps FC CEO and sporting director. "While we're close to filling the lower bowl again this Saturday, we also encourage fans to secure their tickets for Tuesday's important TELUS Canadian Championship semifinal."

Tickets remain available at whitecapsfc.com/tickets, while premium options for both matches are also available by contacting premium@whitecapsfc.com

Tickets have sold out for the past two 'Caps matches at BC Place, with crowds of over 26,000 on hand against both Houston and St. Louis as the Blue & White make their push towards the postseason.

Whitecaps FC 2026 season memberships are on sale Tuesday, September 9 at 10 a.m. PT, starting at only $22 per match*

Limited tickets remain available for BC Soccer's Youth & Family Match presented by RE/MAX on Saturday, with more than 22,500 tickets already sold. In a marquee cross-conference showdown, Whitecaps FC welcome Supporters' Shield leaders Philadelphia Union. Philly lead the league with 1.97 points per game, while the 'Caps are currently fourth at 1.81 and have two games in hand. Kickoff will be at 6:30 p.m. PT.

A quick turnaround will see Vancouver back at BC Place on Tuesday, September 16 to host Hamilton's Forge FC with a place in the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship Final on the line. The first leg ended 2-2 in Ontario, setting up a winner-take-all battle. Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. PT.

BC Place has been a fortress for Whitecaps FC this season, with the team posting an impressive 11W-2L-5D home record across all competitions. The 'Caps are only four points away from equalling their best-ever MLS regular season point total and are on the verge of clinching a place in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Remaining home matches at BC Place:

Saturday, September 13 vs. Philadelphia Union, BC Soccer's Youth & Family Match presented by RE/MAX - 6:30 p.m. PT

Tuesday, September 16 vs. Forge FC - 7 p.m. PT - TELUS Canadian Championship semifinal, second leg

Wednesday, September 24 vs. Portland Timbers, presented by Blast Media Print - 7:30 p.m. PT

Sunday, October 5 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, presented by Tim Hortons - 3 p.m. PT

Saturday, October 18 vs. FC Dallas, Decision Day presented by Chevrolet - 6 p.m. PT

