Sporting KC Weekly

Published on September 8, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

After back-to-back home matches, Sporting Kansas City will return to the road this weekend to visit Real Salt Lake at 8:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with local radio coverage on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a RSLvSKC watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 6:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Zorhan Bassong earned his sixth career cap with the Canada Men's National Team in a 3-0 victory at Romania last Friday. Canada will be back in action at 1:45 p.m. CT on Tuesday in an international friendly versus Wales at Swansea.com Stadium.

Three Sporting Kansas City players - forward Daniel Salloi, defender Khiry Shelton and forward Mason Toye - will make a special appearance at Children's Mercy at 2 p.m. on Tuesday to visit with pediatric patients as part of the team's monthly play dates. The trio will also donate Sporting KC teddy bears on National Teddy Bear Day as part of a Childhood Cancer Awareness Month initiative with jersey-front sponsor Compass Minerals.

Fans can take advantage of 25% off savings on orders at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT on Tuesday with the code 25MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including the new Sporting Kansas City Gaming pre-match top.

Sporting Kansas City staff, along with Sporting KC goalkeeper Ryan Schewe and midfielder Jacob Bartlett, will pack 200 healthy family meal kits for Harvesters at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Children's Mercy Park. The volunteer event is supported by club partner Price Chopper with donated food items for the kits, which provide nutritious, easy-to-prepare meals for Kansas City families facing food insecurity.

The KC Cauldron will host a Hot Seat Town Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Compass Minerals National Performance Center (1913 Pinnacle Way) in Kansas City, Kan. The annual event for KC Cauldron members will feature Sporting KC President and CEO Jake Reid, interim head coach Kerry Zavagnin and Sporting Director Mike Burns answering questions while trying progressively spicier Kansas City-made hot sauces.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will host a one-day camp from 5:30-8 p.m. on Friday at Children's Mercy Park for boys and girls of all skills levels between the ages of 5-14 years old. Participants will enjoy an exclusive locker room tour and the opportunity to play on the field inside the world-class stadium.

Sporting KC Youth Soccer will also host a new six-week session of Skills Training for boys and girls between the ages of 6-9 years old beginning this Friday at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy) in Kansas City, Mo. The hour-long classes from 6:30-7:30 p.m. are designed to teach individual skill development including 1v1 attacking, ball control, receiving and passing.

The MLS Roster Freeze Date is set for Friday, requiring all teams to submit a final 30-man roster for the remainder of the 2025 campaign. Per MLS rules, no changes can be made to a club's roster - subject to Extreme Hardship - from the Roster Freeze Date through the day after MLS Cup, which is scheduled for Dec. 6.

New sessions of Sporting Stripes and Sporting Stars, early childhood soccer programs for 2-8 year olds, will start on Saturday at The Soccer Lot (2525 Jefferson St.) in Kansas City, Missouri and Homefield (2115 E. Kansas City Rd.) in Olathe, Kansas. In addition, Maranatha Christian Academy (7055 Silverheel St.) in Shawnee, Kansas and The Barstow School (11511 State Line Rd.) in Kansas City, Missouri will offer Sporting Stripes sessions starting Saturday. For more information, visit SportingKCYouth.com.

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday by hosting Shattuck-St. Mary's in a doubleheader at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Saturday's schedule kicks off at 10 a.m. CT with the U-15's and U-18's taking the field before the U-16's play at noon.

Sporting KC II will continue the MLS NEXT Pro regular season at 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday against North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Frontier Division match-up will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

