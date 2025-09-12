San Diego FC Hosts Minnesota United FC in Top-Of-The-Table Western Conference Clash

San Diego FC (17-7-5, 56 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13 to host Minnesota United FC (14-6-9, 51 points) in a top-of-the-table Western Conference showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on  MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as radio broadcasts in English on  San Diego Sports 760 AM  and Spanish on  TUDN 1700 AM.

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night at Snapdragon Stadium

Saturday's match falls on  Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Michelob ULTRA, celebrating San Diego's vibrant Latino community with special activations and programming throughout the evening. The night is a celebration of all things Hispanic Heritage in SD, including music performances by The Sleep Walkers at Ford FanFest. Enjoy their music, ranging from blues, country, Tex-Mex, Cumbia and their own brand of roots rock. The band will begin performing at 4:50 p.m. PT. Fans can also enjoy Lucha Libre from Masked Republic at Ford FanFest beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Night.

Revisiting the First Meeting

The two sides last met on June 14 at Allianz Field, where San Diego rallied from behind to secure a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory. Anders Dreyer led the charge with a brace, while the expansion side showed its resilience against a seasoned Minnesota squad. The match marks Minnesota's  first-ever trip to Snapdragon Stadium, adding extra intrigue to one of the most anticipated matchups in this final stretch.

SDFC Riding Momentum into MLS Matchday 33

San Diego enters Saturday's clash after a 2-1 road win over LAFC at BMO Stadium on Aug. 31, tying the MLS expansion record for most wins in a debut season (17, set by St. Louis CITY SC in 2023). The Club also became the  fastest expansion team to clinch an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth  since at least the 2009 Seattle Sounders, locking up postseason qualification in just 28 matches.

Currently atop the Western Conference standings, San Diego continues its pursuit of the  top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while also staying firmly in contention for the Supporters' Shield.

Minnesota's First Snapdragon Visit

Minnesota United FC arrives in San Diego following a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field on Aug. 31. With 51 points and a strong 14-6-9 record, the Loons sit just five points behind SDFC and will be eager to close the gap in the race for first place in the West.

What's at Stake

Expansion Points Record:  SDFC is currently tied with St. Louis CITY SC's 2023 inaugural mark of 56 points and sits just one point shy of LAFC's expansion record of 57 points set in 2018. With a victory, San Diego would establish a  new record for most points in an expansion season (Post-Shootout Era).

Expansion Wins Record:  A win on Saturday would give SDFC 18 victories, breaking the MLS record for most wins in a debut season (17), previously held by St. Louis CITY SC (2023).

Top of the West:  Three points would strengthen San Diego's hold on  first place in the Western Conference  and move the Club closer to clinching home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Supporters' Shield Race:  The victory would also keep SDFC firmly in contention for the  Supporters' Shield, adding league-wide stakes to Saturday's clash.

Playoffs on the Horizon

San Diego FC (SDFC) has already secured a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup  Playoffsin the Club's inaugural season, becoming the first MLS club to clinch a postseason berth this year. SDFC Season Ticket Members receive guaranteed to access to the Audi 2025 MLS  Playoffs presented by DIRECTV. Fans can also join the Playoff Priority List for priority access to single match tickets should additional Playoff tickets become available. Fans can learn more about tickets, tournament format, and more, by visiting  SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.







