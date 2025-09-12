San Diego FC Hosts Minnesota United FC in Top-Of-The-Table Western Conference Clash
Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
San Diego FC (17-7-5, 56 points) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 13 to host Minnesota United FC (14-6-9, 51 points) in a top-of-the-table Western Conference showdown. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as radio broadcasts in English on San Diego Sports 760 AM and Spanish on TUDN 1700 AM.
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Night at Snapdragon Stadium
Saturday's match falls on Hispanic Heritage Night presented by Michelob ULTRA, celebrating San Diego's vibrant Latino community with special activations and programming throughout the evening. The night is a celebration of all things Hispanic Heritage in SD, including music performances by The Sleep Walkers at Ford FanFest. Enjoy their music, ranging from blues, country, Tex-Mex, Cumbia and their own brand of roots rock. The band will begin performing at 4:50 p.m. PT. Fans can also enjoy Lucha Libre from Masked Republic at Ford FanFest beginning at 5:30 p.m. PT in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Night.
Revisiting the First Meeting
The two sides last met on June 14 at Allianz Field, where San Diego rallied from behind to secure a thrilling 4-2 comeback victory. Anders Dreyer led the charge with a brace, while the expansion side showed its resilience against a seasoned Minnesota squad. The match marks Minnesota's first-ever trip to Snapdragon Stadium, adding extra intrigue to one of the most anticipated matchups in this final stretch.
SDFC Riding Momentum into MLS Matchday 33
San Diego enters Saturday's clash after a 2-1 road win over LAFC at BMO Stadium on Aug. 31, tying the MLS expansion record for most wins in a debut season (17, set by St. Louis CITY SC in 2023). The Club also became the fastest expansion team to clinch an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth since at least the 2009 Seattle Sounders, locking up postseason qualification in just 28 matches.
Currently atop the Western Conference standings, San Diego continues its pursuit of the top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, while also staying firmly in contention for the Supporters' Shield.
Minnesota's First Snapdragon Visit
Minnesota United FC arrives in San Diego following a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field on Aug. 31. With 51 points and a strong 14-6-9 record, the Loons sit just five points behind SDFC and will be eager to close the gap in the race for first place in the West.
What's at Stake
Expansion Points Record: SDFC is currently tied with St. Louis CITY SC's 2023 inaugural mark of 56 points and sits just one point shy of LAFC's expansion record of 57 points set in 2018. With a victory, San Diego would establish a new record for most points in an expansion season (Post-Shootout Era).
Expansion Wins Record: A win on Saturday would give SDFC 18 victories, breaking the MLS record for most wins in a debut season (17), previously held by St. Louis CITY SC (2023).
Top of the West: Three points would strengthen San Diego's hold on first place in the Western Conference and move the Club closer to clinching home-field advantage throughout the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Supporters' Shield Race: The victory would also keep SDFC firmly in contention for the Supporters' Shield, adding league-wide stakes to Saturday's clash.
Playoffs on the Horizon
San Diego FC (SDFC) has already secured a spot in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffsin the Club's inaugural season, becoming the first MLS club to clinch a postseason berth this year. SDFC Season Ticket Members receive guaranteed to access to the Audi 2025 MLS Playoffs presented by DIRECTV. Fans can also join the Playoff Priority List for priority access to single match tickets should additional Playoff tickets become available. Fans can learn more about tickets, tournament format, and more, by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/Playoffs.
Major League Soccer Stories from September 12, 2025
- Real Salt Lake Academy Announces Leadership Changes Ahead of 2025 - Real Salt Lake
- Availability Report | Four out vs. Chicago Fire - New York City FC
- San Diego FC Hosts Minnesota United FC in Top-Of-The-Table Western Conference Clash - San Diego FC
- LAFC Faces San Jose Earthquakes at Levi's Stadium on Saturday, September 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Minnesota United FC at San Diego FC Preview - Minnesota United FC
- Revolution Host Toronto FC on Fight Childhood Cancer Night - New England Revolution
- Rapids Return Home for Western Conference Clash with Houston Dynamo FC - Colorado Rapids
- Whitecaps FC Sign WFC2 Centre Back Mark O'Neill to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Sounders FC, Reign FC and RAVE Foundation Celebrate Latine Heritage Month with a Host of Special Events - Seattle Sounders FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Forward Daniel Pinter on Short-Term Agreement from Inter Miami CF II - Inter Miami CF
- Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs: How the Crown Can Clinch this Weekend - Charlotte FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Signs CITY2 Midfielder Seth Antwi to MLS Contract - St. Louis City SC
- CF Montréal to Host St. Louis City SC at Stade Saputo this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Real Salt Lake Star Diego Luna to be Featured in "Celebrating Impact" Content Series from Audi, MLS, and the Players' Tribune - Real Salt Lake
- SKC Visits Real Salt Lake on Saturday - Sporting Kansas City
- St. Louis CITY SC Loans Midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich to A-League Side Auckland FC - St. Louis City SC
- San Jose Earthquakes, Plug and Play Team up to Bring AI, Sportstech Innovation to Major League Soccer - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push at Colorado Rapids in Tight Western Conference Race - Houston Dynamo FC
- Information About Parking Impacts Due to Continuation of Mission Valley Project - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC Recall Goalkeeper Max Anchor from Loan to Pacific FC - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Hunger Cues | Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs Inter Miami CF - Charlotte FC
- The Wait Is Over: Inter Miami CF Specialty License Plates Are Now Available - Inter Miami CF
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment and Registix Team up to Unveil the Registix Reserve at Bank of America Stadium - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United Loan Defender Garrison Tubbs to Loudoun United FC - D.C. United
- Real Salt Lake Back Home Saturday to Host Long-Time Rival Sporting Kansas City - Real Salt Lake
- Whitecaps FC Sign BMO Academy Product Rayan Elloumi to MLS Contract - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- $483,500 Raised at the 12th Edition of the Centraide Cup Presented by Keurig Dr Pepper - Club de Foot Montreal
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Diego FC Stories
- San Diego FC Hosts Minnesota United FC in Top-Of-The-Table Western Conference Clash
- Information About Parking Impacts Due to Continuation of Mission Valley Project
- San Diego FC and Xolos Players Come Together to Plant Trees in Tijuana
- San Diego FC Forward Anders Dreyer Named MLS Player of the Month for August 2025
- Where to Watch International Soccer Guide: SDFC September Edition