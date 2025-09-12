Minnesota United FC at San Diego FC Preview

Published on September 12, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United travels to Southern California on Saturday night to face expansion side San Diego FC for the second time this season - a must-see matchup between the top two teams in the Western Conference. The Loons will be looking to even the series after falling 4-2 at Allianz Field in Saint Paul back in June, when San Diego spoiled the inaugural meeting between the clubs with their attacking display.

Minnesota enters the contest following a 1-1 draw at home against the Portland Timbers last weekend. After falling behind in the 80th minute on an own goal, the Loons responded quickly. Just five minutes later, Wil Trapp sent a long ball from midfield to Robin Lod, who controlled it with his first touch before slotting home the equalizer. The result extended Minnesota's unbeaten run at home against Portland to eight straight matches (7-0-2, W-L-D).

San Diego snapped LAFC's three-game winning streak with an impressive 2-1 road victory at BMO Stadium. After conceding in the 15th minute to a Denis Bouanga finish that flicked over goalkeeper CJ dos Santos, the expansion side showed resilience and attacking quality by storming back with two unanswered goals. The statement win not only completed a season sweep of LAFC but also marked one of San Diego's most significant results to date, giving them a surge of confidence as they prepare to host Minnesota for the first time at Snapdragon Stadium.

With Minnesota seeking redemption from the June defeat and San Diego eager to build on momentum from their win in Los Angeles, Saturday's clash sets the stage for another spirited encounter between the Western Conference sides. A victory for the Loons would push them closer to the top spot in the conference as the playoff race intensifies, while three points for San Diego would further strengthen their grip on first place in their inaugural MLS season.

HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON TAKEAWAYS FROM THE FIRST MEETING WITH SAN DIEGO FC ...

"I think we're a better version of ourselves from that point [last match against San Diego FC] onwards. In terms of personnel, we'll have the full contingent to choose from. If we can take the best of that day and add the best of what we've got in this group, it will be a really tough game for them."

PLAYER STATUS REPORT:

Minnesota United

OUT:

None

QUESTIONABLE:

None

MINNESOTA UNITED FC @ SAN DIEGO FC

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, California

09.13.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 30

9:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)

2025 Regular Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 14-6-9 (51 pts. | 7-2-5 on the road)

SDFC: 17-7-5 (56 pts. | 7-3-5 at home)







