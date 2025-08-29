Minnesota United FC vs. Portland Timbers Preview
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United returns to Allianz Field on Saturday night for another crucial Western Conference battle, welcoming the Portland Timbers to Saint Paul. The Loons, currently second in the West with 50 points, look to build momentum and solidify their position in the playoff race. A win on Saturday would officially clinch Minnesota a spot in the 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, while the Timbers enter the match eager to climb back into postseason contention.
This is the second meeting between the two sides in 2025. Back in July, Minnesota and Portland played to a 1-1 draw at Providence Park, with Anthony Markanich scoring for the Loons before the Timbers equalized late to split the points. That result extended what has often been a tightly contested rivalry, with neither side giving much away in recent seasons.
Minnesota comes into Saturday's clash on the back of a commanding 3-1 victory at Real Salt Lake. The Loons forced an early own goal from Brayan Vera to take the lead, before Robin Lod doubled the advantage with a clinical strike just before halftime. Joaquín Pereyra added a third early in the second half with a well-placed finish, his fourth goal of the season, giving Minnesota full control of the match while securing three points.
Portland, meanwhile, arrives in Saint Paul following a gritty scoreless draw on the road against expansion side San Diego FC. The Timbers had to weather long spells of pressure, with their goalkeeper making a handful of crucial stops to preserve the clean sheet. With 38 points on the season, Portland remains in striking distance of the postseason picture but faces a challenging run-in, making every fixture critical.
For Minnesota, protecting home turf could prove pivotal in securing a strong finish and home-field advantage in the postseason. For Portland, three points on the road would be a statement result. Saturday's match is set up to deliver another fierce encounter between two sides with plenty on the line, with Allianz Field sure to provide the energy and noise as the Loons look to take care of business at home.
HEAD COACH ERIC RAMSAY ON FACING THE PORTLAND TIMBERS...
"So I think first and foremost we've got to make sure that we deal with those top individual players [from Portland Timbers] and Portland are a team that are quite difficult to predict as to how they will play and that they've changed shape a lot."
PLAYER STATUS REPORT:
Minnesota United
OUT:
Darius Randell - Hip (Out)
QUESTIONABLE:
None
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. PORTLAND TIMBERS
Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota
08.30.2025 | MLS Regular Season | Match 29
7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass; MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN)
2025 Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)
MIN: 14-6-8 (50 pts. | 7-4-3 at home)
POR: 10-9-8 (38 pts. | 4-6-3 on the road)
