Philadelphia Union Loan Isaiah LeFlore to Detroit City FC

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has loaned defender Isaiah LeFlore to USL Championship side Detroit City FC through the 2025 season.

LeFlore signed with the Union on December 12, 2023, and has been a regular for Philadelphia Union II this season, making 20 starts and recording one goal and three assists.

