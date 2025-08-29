St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown Winger Mykhi Joyner Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team Camp

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC Homegrown winger Mykhi Joyner has been called up to the U.S. U-20 MNT camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, taking place from September 1-9. The training camp will be led by Head Coach, Rob Valentino. This is the fourth call-up of Joyner's youth national team career with the United States.

Joyner has made seven appearances with the team so far this season and was recently added to the Supplemental Roster, making him eligible for selection for the rest of the regular season.

For St Louis CITY2, Joyner sits in second place in the golden boot race in MLS NEXT Pro with 14 goals scored. The Bloomington, Illinois native has been involved in 17 goals for CITY2 (14 goals, three assists), helping the team clinch the first playoff spot in MLS NEXT Pro this season.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.