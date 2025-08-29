LAFC Midfielder Igor Jesus to Miss Remainder of the 2025 Season

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC announced today that midfielder Igor Jesus will miss the remainder of the 2025 MLS season after suffering a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his left knee during LAFC's 1-1 draw against FC Dallas at Toyota Stadium on Aug. 23. Jesus was subbed off in the 25th minute after the injury occurred.

Jesus, 22, appeared in 24 regular season matches (22 starts) for LAFC this season and played a key role in sending the Black & Gold to the FIFA Club World Cup after heading home the equalizer in the 89th minute of the club's eventual 2-1 victory over Club América in the FIFA Club World Cup Play-In Match on May 31.







