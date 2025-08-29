Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew have loaned midfielder Cole Mrowka to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC through the end of the 2025 USL Championship season. The Crew retain the right to recall Mrowka at any point during the MLS regular season, subject to roster compliance guidelines.

Mrowka signed with the Crew as a Homegrown player on March 5, 2024, the 22nd of 24 Homegrown signings in Club history. The 19-year-old has made three appearances this season across all competitions. Last year, Mrowka made his First Team debut for Columbus against CF Montreal on May 15, 2024, becoming the second-youngest and is now the third-youngest player in Club history to do so (18 years, 39 days).

With MLS NEXT Pro's Crew 2 this season, the Lincolnshire, Ill., native has started seven matches, registering 513 minutes and one assist.

Mrowka spent the end of the 2024 USL Championship season on loan at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, where he appeared in nine matches (three starts) and recorded two assists, helping the Switchbacks win their first league title.

