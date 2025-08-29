Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push on the Road at St. Louis CITY SC

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Aug. 30, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. Fans can watch the match live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Houston has seven regular season matches remaining in their push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including three home matches and four road matches.

The two sides previously met in June this season, with Houston earning a 1-0 victory over St. Louis at Shell Energy Stadium. Forward Ezequiel Ponce scored the game winning goal in the 66th minute when defender Felipe Andrade set up the Argentinean striker for the finish with an acrobatic pass. The play marked Andrade's first Dynamo assist, while the victory marked Houston's eighth clean sheet of the season.

Head coach Ben Olsen remains on the verge of a major career milestone, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been a part of the league since 1998 as a player and a coach since 2010, and Olsen currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, to host the LA Galaxy on Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can secure their tickets.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at St. Louis CITY SC

WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 30 - 7:30 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce

Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez

RADIO:

Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)







