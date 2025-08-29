Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push on the Road at St. Louis CITY SC
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC travel to face St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Aug. 30, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT at Energizer Park. Fans can watch the match live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Houston has seven regular season matches remaining in their push for the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, including three home matches and four road matches.
The two sides previously met in June this season, with Houston earning a 1-0 victory over St. Louis at Shell Energy Stadium. Forward Ezequiel Ponce scored the game winning goal in the 66th minute when defender Felipe Andrade set up the Argentinean striker for the finish with an acrobatic pass. The play marked Andrade's first Dynamo assist, while the victory marked Houston's eighth clean sheet of the season.
Head coach Ben Olsen remains on the verge of a major career milestone, sitting one victory away from 150 career MLS regular season wins. The veteran has been a part of the league since 1998 as a player and a coach since 2010, and Olsen currently ranks third among active MLS coaches in career wins and seventh all-time.
Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 6, to host the LA Galaxy on Military Appreciation Night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and Dynamo fans can secure their tickets.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC at St. Louis CITY SC
WHEN:
Saturday, Aug. 30 - 7:30 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
MLS Season Pass on Apple TV
English: Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce
Spanish: Raul Guzman and Ashley Gonzalez
RADIO:
Spanish: TUDN Deportes Houston 93.3 FM (Daniel Mejia and Cesar Procel)
Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025
- LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up to Ghana National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches - LA Galaxy
- CF Montréal Visits Rivals Toronto FC in Ontario this Saturday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Form Meets Focus: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC vs New England Revolution - Charlotte FC
- Ten San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty - San Diego FC
- Colorado Rapids' Wayne Frederick Named to Trinidad & Tobago National Team for FIFA World Cup Qualifiers - Colorado Rapids
- Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team - New England Revolution
- Columbus Crew Loan Midfielder Cole Mrowka to USL Championship's Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC - Columbus Crew SC
- Nashville SC Update - Nashville SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push on the Road at St. Louis CITY SC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Earthquakes Loan Defender Paul Marie to Tampa Bay Rowdies - San Jose Earthquakes
- Philadelphia Union Loan Isaiah LeFlore to Detroit City FC - Philadelphia Union
- Minnesota United Transfers Forward Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal CF - Minnesota United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue Playoff Push on the Road at St. Louis CITY SC
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall, 1-2, to San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Sign Bundesliga Veteran Midfielder Diadié Samassékou
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host the San Jose Earthquakes in Western Conference Clash
- Houston Dynamo FC Announce Kids Night Celebration at Shell Energy Stadium