CF Montréal Visits Rivals Toronto FC in Ontario this Saturday

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







TORONTO - CF Montréal will take the road to visit Toronto FC for another chapter of the Canadian Classique rivalry at BMO Field this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, RDS, TSN, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

Interim head coach Marco Donadel's squad concluded a four-game home stretch, in all competitions, last Saturday with a 3-2 win over Austin FC. The Club held a three-game unbeaten run (1-0-2) during this stretch and is currently undefeated in its last four games (2-0-2) in MLS play. Goalkeeper Thomas Gillier played the last three games and remains undefeated in MLS since joining the Club.

In MLS play, CF Montréal holds a 14-17-5 record (51 goals scored, 64 goals against) against Toronto along with a 5-7-4 record on the road (24 goals for, 30 goals against). The Montrealers' last road game at BMO Field dates back to April 30 for the first round of the TELUS Canadian Champion where the Club defeated Toronto 3-2 in penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Led by head coach Robin Fraser, Toronto FC sit 12th in the Eastern Conference. The team is currently on a five-game winless skid with three draws in its last three games. Montreal midfielder Matty Longstaff and Toronto forward Jules-Anthony Vilsaint will play their former teams at BMO Field for the first time since the trade between both clubs on August 13.

Forward Prince Owusu could match a Club record with his next goal. The German striker has scored eight of his 12 MLS goals on the road and is now one away from the record for most road goals in one season set by Nacho Piatti (9) in 2016. Owusu will look to extend his streak of three consecutive games with at least one assist, one away from tying a Club record set by Djordje Mihailovic in 2021.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025

