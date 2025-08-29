Ten San Diego FC Players Called up for International Duty

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC (SDFC) announced today that 10 players have been called up to represent their national teams during the September FIFA international window. The group includes Designated Players Hirving Lozano (Mexico) and Anders Dreyer (Denmark); midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama), Luca de la Torre (United States), Pedro Soma (United States U-20), and Onni Valakari (Finland); forwards David Vazquez (United States U-20); defenders Paddy McNair (Northern Ireland) and Luca Bombino (United States U-20); and goalkeeper Duran Ferree (United States U-20).

Hirving Lozano - Mexico

Lozano has been named to the Mexican National Team's 25-player roster for international friendlies against Japan and Korea Republic. He will report to camp on Sept. 1 as Mexico begins preparations for the two matches. The team will face Japan on Sept. 6 at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum in Oakland, Calif. followed by a matchup against South Korea on Sept. 9 at Geodis Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

Anders Dreyer - Denmark

Dreyer joins the Denmark National Team for two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches against Scotland on Sept. 5 at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and then will travel to face Greece on Sept. 8 at Kariaski Stadium. He has tallied five senior caps while registering one goal and two assists across all competitions after making his senior debut in a 3-1 World Cup qualifying win over the Faroe Islands on November 12, 2021.

Aníbal Godoy - Panama

Midfielder Aníbal Godoy, who is the all-time leader in appearances for Panama with 150 caps, has been called up to represent Panama in the final round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers for Group A. Godoy and Panama will travel to face Suriname on Sept. 4 at the Franklin Essed Stadium. Panama will then return home to Panama City as the host Guatemala on Sept. 8 at Estadio Rommel Fernandez.

Luca de la Torre - United States

Midfielder Luca De La Torre will join the U.S. Men's National Team's 23-player training camp ahead of friendlies against Korea Republic and Japan. The USA will first host Korea Republic on Sept. 6 at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. Kickoff from the home of the New York Red Bulls is set for 2 p.m. PT, with the match broadcast live on TNT and Telemundo, and streamed on Max, Universo, and Peacock. USA will then face Japan on Sept. 9 at Lower.com Field, with the match kicking off at 4:30 p.m. PT and available on TNT, Max, Universo, and Peacock.

Onni Valakari - Finland

Midfielder Onni Valakari will represent Finland in a friendly match against Norway on Sept. 4 at Ullevaal Stadium in Olso. Finland will then travel to face Poland on Sept. 7 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at National Stadium in Chorzow. Valakari has earned 11 senior caps to date, including five appearances in World Cup qualifiers.

Paddy McNair - Northern Ireland

Defender Paddy McNair will join Northern Ireland for two 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier matches, first traveling to face Luxembourg on Sept. 4 at Stade de Luxembourg. Northern Ireland will then travel to face Germany at Rhein Energie Stadium on Sept. 7 for the second match of the window. A veteran defender and captain of Northern Ireland, McNair has earned 73 senior caps, totaling seven goals and five assists across all competitions.

Luca Bombino, Duran Ferree, Pedro Soma, & David Vazquez - United States U-20

Defender Luca Bombino, goalkeeper Duran Ferree, midfielder Pedro Soma, and forward David Vazquez will join the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team's final training camp in Murcia, Spain ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup that takes place from Sept. 27-Oct. 19 in Chile. The U.S. will face Morocco in two friendly matches on Sept. 5 and Sept. 7 at Pinatar Arena Football Center.

A total of 12 Major League Soccer clubs are represented on the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team roster, led by four players from Western Conference-leading expansion side San Diego FC and two players from Real Salt Lake. Atlanta United, Colorado Rapids, Columbus Crew, FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union, San Jose Earthquakes and Seattle Sounders each have one player on the squad for Spain.

This week, San Diego FC (53 pts, 16-7-5) travels to face Southern California rivals LAFC (41 pts, 11-6-8) on Sunday, Aug. 31 in SDFC's first-ever visit to BMO Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:45 p.m. PT, with live coverage on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, as well as English and Spanish radio broadcasts on San Diego Sports 760 AM and TUDN 1700 AM. All ten SDFC players that were called up for the September FIFA window will report to their respective national teams following this weekend's match against LAFC.

