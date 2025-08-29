FC Dallas Loans Midfielder Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns FC

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has loaned midfielder Katlego "Tsiki" Ntsabeleng to Mamelodi Sundowns FC of the South African Premiership until June, 2026.

Ntsabeleng has made 92 appearances, scored two goals and recorded seven assists across all competitions with FC Dallas, including 13 appearances in 2025. The Johannesburg native made his professional debut with Dallas on Feb. 26, 2022, against Toronto FC in the 73rd minute. He scored his first professional goal on April 23, 2022, against the Houston Dynamo. Ntsabeleng was drafted 28th overall in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft out of Oregon State University.

At Oregon State, Ntsabeleng played in 31 matches, scored six goals and recorded 12 assists. He earned All-Pac-12 First Team and All-Far West Region First Team honors during the 2021 season. Before transferring, he was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference honoree at Coastal Carolina University and was named 2018 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year. In 2019, he helped Coastal Carolina win the Sun Belt Conference. He also played for the Stars of Africa Football Academy and UJ Club in South Africa.







