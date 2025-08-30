LAFC to Host San Diego FC in Key Western Conference Match-Up on Sunday, August 31 at 7:45 PM

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LAFC faces off against San Diego FC, presented by Toyota, on Sunday, Aug. 31 at BMO Stadium. The match-up, which pits two of Major League Soccer's top teams against one another, is expected to feature the home debut of international soccer icon Son Heung-Min at BMO Stadium in the heart of Los Angeles. Kickoff is set for 7:45 p.m., and the match will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV with additional radio coverage on 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN App and 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish).

One of the world's most-recognizable athletes, Son has appeared in three LAFC matches since officially signing on Aug. 6, making his MLS debut as a substitute vs. Chicago on Aug. 9 in a 2-2 tie, playing 90 minutes and recording his first MLS assist in a 2-0 win over New England on Aug. 16, and scoring his first MLS goal on a spectacular free kick in a 1-1 tie at FC Dallas on Aug. 23.

Son and three-time MLS All-Star Denis Bouanga form one of the most dangerous attacks in MLS, with Bouanga nearing a pair of impressive club and league milestones:

Bouanga has 89 goals in all competitions for LAFC, just four shy of tying Black & Gold icon Carlos Vela for the most in club history.

Bouanga is six goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to score 20 regular season goals in three consecutive seasons.

LAFC enters the match on a three-game unbeaten streak, having earned a win and two draws (all on the road) so far this month and is 4-2-3 in league play since returning from the Club World Cup in late June. The Black & Gold currently sits fifth in the Western Conference, while San Diego (16-7-5) leads the West and is the only team in MLS to have already secured a playoff berth.

The two sides met earlier this season on March 29 in San Diego where the league's newest team escaped with a 3-2 win after an impressive LAFC comeback fell just short.

Sunday's game against SDFC will re-air locally in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m. on FOX 11 Plus (KCOP-TV Ch. 13), where fans can also watch LAFC Weekly, a 30-minute magazine show that gives viewers an in-depth look at the Black & Gold.

MATCH INFORMATION:

Matchup: LAFC vs. San Diego FC

Kickoff: Sunday, Aug. 31, at 7:45 p.m. PT

Where: BMO Stadium; Los Angeles, CA

Media gate opens at 6:00 p.m. PT

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, ESPN App (English), 980 AM La Mera Mera (Spanish)

MATCH GUIDE - LAFC VS. SAN DIEGO FC - AUGUST 31

COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT:

LAFC will recognize representatives from Mental Health Code & Pasadena PAL. Mental Health Code is a California-based nonprofit working to transform mental health for Los Angeles youth through its Kids Code program - Connect, Observe, Discover, Empower. Following the fires that hit Pasadena & Altadena, the organization teamed up alongside the Pasadena Police Activities League to provide services and programming to youth impacted by the fires. Through structured activities, foundational tools, George the Great Dane therapy dog, Mental Health Code, and Pasadena PAL to build brighter futures across Los Angeles.

CAPTAIN'S ARMBAND:

Davis, an 11-year-old LAFC fan from Pacific Palisades who lost his home in the recent fires, teamed up with LAFC players Ryan Hollingshead and Eddie Segura to design the captain's armband for the match. Courtesy of Toyota, the first 10,000 fans in attendance will take home this inspiring giveaway.

FALCONER:

The legendary Dolores Huerta, accompanied by the accomplished actor, comedian, writer and producer Cristela Alonzo, will be Falconer for the match. Huerta is one of the most influential labor activists of the 20th century and a leader of the Chicano civil rights movement. Known as a powerhouse for social justice and a legendary activist and labor leader, she has dedicated her life to making the world a better place. In 1962, Huerta and Cesar Chavez established the National Farm Workers Association and later helped co-found the United Farm Workers Association. Huerta's lifelong pursuit of justice has earned her several major awards - she became the first Latina inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame, received the Eleanor Roosevelt Human Rights Award, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012. At 95, she is still leading the charge through the Dolores Huerta Foundation, continuing her work advocating for marginalized communities and teaching the next generation of organizers.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

ARRIVE EARLY

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid traffic and crowds at the gate. Gates at BMO Stadium open at 6 p.m.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

To provide a safer environment for fans and expedite entry, BMO Stadium is enforcing a new Clear Bag Only Policy. It is required that fans bring bags that meet the following style and size limits:

One bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC and does not exceed 12" x 6" x 12", OR:

A one-gallon clear plastic storage bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

Non-clear bags, including small clutches, are NOT allowed. Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items.







