Nashville SC Update

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After looking to improve on its record-setting season of 15 regular season wins, 10 Major League Soccer home wins, when it hosts Atlanta United FC (4W-12L-11D) this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CT at GEODIS Park presented by Vanderbilt Health, Nashville Soccer Club (15W-8L-5D) will pause its MLS schedule until Sept. 13 at FC Cincinnati (16W-8L-4D) for the September FIFA International Window.

During the break, Nashville SC will play its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club on Wednesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in Huntsville, Ala. in the second installment of the 'Space Cowboy' exhibition match (tickets are available here). Prior to Wednesday's exhibition, Huntsville City FC will host a virtual media availability on Tuesday, Sept. 2 at 11:30 a.m. CT. with Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs and Huntsville City FC Head Coach Chris O'Neal.

Nashville SC's three Homegrown players, defender Chris Applewhite, midfielder Isaiah Jones, and forward Adem Sipić, all joined the First Team by way of the club's Academy before spending time developing with Huntsville City FC. Applewhite, the youngest Boy in Gold to appear for the club, signed in 2025 and Jones, who is the Nashville's first Academy product to dress and appear in a match, signed in 2024 while Sipić signed as Nashville's first homegrown player in 2023.

Additionally, two Huntsville players, midfielders Alan Carleton and Ethan O'Brien, made their Nashville SC debuts this season. Carleton became the club's first-ever short term call-up to appear in an MLS match during Nashville's 1-0 win at D.C. United on June 28 and O'Brien logged his first minutes in a 3-2 NSC win over Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on May 1.







Major League Soccer Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.