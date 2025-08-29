Rapids Eye Crucial Playoff Berth Points in Road Test against Sporting Kansas City

The Colorado Rapids (10-12-6, 26 pts. 7th West) will wrap up their two-match road stand with a matchup against Sporting Kansas City (6-15-6, 24 pts. 13th West) on Saturday, August 30. Kickoff at Children's Mercy Park is set for 6:30 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Rapids app.

As the regular season rapidly comes to a close, Saturday's matchup will mark a crucial tie for the Rapids as they look to solidify their positioning in the Western Conference ahead of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. The club currently sits in seventh place in the West with 26 points, but are only four points shy of fifth place, adding to the importance of each remaining match on the schedule. Kansas City is on the outside of the playoff picture looking in, as the club currently sits in 13th place in the conference and nine points out of the last playoff spot.

The Rapids will enter Saturday coming off a tough result, a 3-0 loss on the road against the LA Galaxy. The loss came directly after consecutive wins for Colorado, with the club defeating Minnesota and Atlanta following the conclusion of Phase One of Leagues Cup. Despite the recent loss, the Rapids attack continues to be led by striker Rafael Navarro. In his last 12 appearances across all competitions, Navarro has recorded 12 goal contributions (9g, 3a).

Last weekend's match for Colorado was highlighted by the debuts of three players. New signings Paxten Aaronson and Rafael Santos both logged their first minutes in burgundy after being subbed on in the second half, and midfielder Daouda Amadou made his first team debut in his third year in the organization after featuring prominently for Rapids 2.

On the other end of this matchup is a Kansas City side that has struggled greatly as of late in MLS play. Heading into Saturday, the club is winless in their last six MLS matches while only recording one point in that span. The club has had their share of struggles at home this season with a 3-6-4 record at Children's Mercy Park.

Saturday will mark the second time these two have faced off this season, with Kansas City taking all three points in a 2-1 victory at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park back in July. Scoring the lone goal for Colorado was Navarro, marking the beginning of his current run of form.

Reggie Cannon will be suspended for Saturday's match due to yellow card accumulation.







