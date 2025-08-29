LA Galaxy Forward Joseph Paintsil Called up to Ghana National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Matches
Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil has been called up by the national team for Ghana for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against Chad on Thursday, Sept. 4 (6:00 a.m. PT) and Mali on Monday, Sept. 8 (12:00 p.m. PT).
In 26 matches played (23 starts) for the LA Galaxy across all competitions during the 2025 campaign, Paintsil leads the Galaxy with nine goals scored and has added three assists. Paintsil has recorded two assists in 15 career appearances (9 starts) for Ghana. Notably, the Accra, Ghana, native has totaled 38 goal contributions (24 goals, 14 assists) in 63 matches played (59 starts) across all competitions in two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2024-Present).
Next up, the LA Galaxy play host to Orlando City SC in the Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Aug. 31 at 2:00 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass).
