Revolution Defender Mamadou Fofana Called up to Mali National Team

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution defender Mamadou Fofana has been called up by the Mali Men's National Team for international duty in a pair of September FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches.

'Les Aigles' currently sit in fourth place in the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) Group I with a 2-3-1 record over six games played in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifying. Mali will host Comoros in Morrocco on Thursday, Sept. 4 (3:00 p.m. ET), before visiting Ghana on Monday, Sept. 8 (3:00 p.m. ET).

Fofana has collected 44 appearances, including 39 games started, with one goal scored for his native Mali. The 27-year-old most recently featured on Mali's roster for a pair of World Cup Qualifying matches in March. Fofana owns two games played, both starts, for Mali in FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

In his debut campaign with New England, Fofana has started all 25 of his games played. The central defender recorded his first MLS assist, providing the helper on the game-winning goal in last Saturday's 2-1 win at Columbus. Following his performance during last weekend's win, Fofana was selected to the MLS Team of the Matchday 30.

New England is back home at Gillette Stadium tomorrow night, Saturday, Aug. 30 to host Charlotte FC for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff in Foxborough.

MAMADOU FOFANA

Mali

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

September 4 vs. Comoros

Stade Municipal de Berkane- Berkane, Morocco

3:00 p.m. ET

September 8 vs. Ghana

Accra Sports Stadium- Accra, Ghana

3:00 p.m. ET







